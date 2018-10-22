World Series 2018 Schedule: Dates, Game Times, TV Guide for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The 2018 World Series kicks off on Tuesday night, as two of baseball's most storied franchises will square off in this year's Fall Classic.

The Boston Red Sox won 108 games during the regular season and have avenged back-to-back ALDS exits by knocking off the rival New York Yankees and the reigning champion Houston Astros. The Red Sox have won three titles in the past 14 years and will look to make it four in 15 years this October.

Opposing them on the National League side of things are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who came one win away from winning it all last year. Despite making six straight playoff appearances, the Dodgers are still seeking their first World Series title since 1988.

Ahead you'll find the full TV schedule for this year's Series, including game times and channel information, as well as a quick preview of what to watch for.

World Series Schedule

Game 1 (at BOS): Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 3 (at LAD): Friday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 4 (at LAD): Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

*Game 5 (at LAD): Sunday, Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox

*Game 6 (at BOS): Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

*Game 7 (at BOS): Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

*If necessary

All games can be live-streamed on Fox Sports Go.

Series Outlook

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Red Sox finished the regular season ranked first in the majors in team batting average (.268), OPS (.792) and runs scored (876), and they've continued to light up the scoreboard this postseason with 56 runs in nine games.

While Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez both turned in MVP-caliber seasons, the lineup is dangerous top-to-bottom, and it's been guys like Brock Holt (5-for-15, 3 XBH, 6 RBI) and Rafael Devers (7-for-20, 1 HR, 7 RBI) who have come up big in October.

That said, as good as the offense has been, it's the starting pitching that looks like the biggest X-factor.

Elsa/Getty Images

There were some legitimate questions when the playoffs began whether the starting staff was good enough behind ace Chris Sale.

However, with Nathan Eovaldi turning in two excellent starts so far this postseason and David Price finally exorcizing his October demons with six scoreless innings in Game 5 of the ALCS, the rotation is suddenly looking like a strength.

Closing out games has been an adventure for Craig Kimbrel of late. He allowed four hits, four walks and two earned runs in four innings in the ALCS, but he was still able to convert all three of his save chances. He'll need to be on his game as well against a deep Dodgers lineup.

Speaking of that Dodgers lineup, manager Dave Roberts continues to employ a dramatic platoon strategy.

All 13 position players on the postseason roster have started at least one game during the playoffs, and the ability of guys like Max Muncy (1B, 2B), Cody Bellinger (1B, CF), Chris Taylor (2B, LF, CF) and Kike Hernandez (2B, CF, RF) to play multiple positions affords Roberts a ton of flexibility.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dodgers led the NL in both runs scored (804) and ERA (3.38) during the regular season, so the pitching has been just as impressive as the well-balanced lineup.

After getting knocked around in Game 1 of the NLCS, ace Clayton Kershaw threw a gem in Game 5 (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K) and then closed out Game 7 with a scoreless inning.

He's backed by Hyun-Jin Ryu, Walker Buehler and Rich Hill in a rotation that has been dominant down the stretch, and those guys pitching deep into games will be key for the Dodgers.

The trio of Ryan Madson (6 G, 6.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER), Pedro Baez (6 G, 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER) and Kenley Jansen (6 G, 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER) has been excellent closing out games, while Scott Alexander and Dylan Floro have both tallied six scoreless appearances in more of a specialist role.

These two teams are both pitching well and both capable of putting a crooked number on the scoreboard, so it should be a hard-fought series.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.