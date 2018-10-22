Carmelo Anthony Was 'Shocked' Chris Paul Only Received a 2-Game Suspension

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NBA came down relatively lightly in its punishments for Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul following their skirmish Saturday night.

Count Carmelo Anthony among the surprised.

"I'm actually a little shocked at the number of games that they are missing," Anthony told reporters following Sunday night's 115-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It actually works in our favor to be honest with you," he continued. "I have seen it go 10-15 games before—I was the culprit of that years ago. But to see CP—I don't want to be speaking on CP—but to see CP only get two games ... I didn't know what to expect to be honest.

"Nothing surprises me with the NBA anymore; nothing surprises me. So for him to only get two games is good."

Anthony has firsthand experience that likely informed his opinion. He was suspended 15 games for his role in a 2006 fight while he was a member of the Denver Nuggets.

