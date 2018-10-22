World Series 2018: Dates, TV Schedule and More for MLB Championship

LENNY IGNELZI/Associated Press

It has been 30 years since the Los Angeles Dodgers last won a World Series, and a look back at their 1988 victory over the Oakland A's is one of the most joyous moments in team history.

The Dodgers were an overachieving bunch in 1988. They had a brilliant leader in Orel Hershiser as their No. 1 pitcher, but the rest of Tommy Lasorda's team did not appear to have enough going for it to compete with the powerful Oakland A's.

Oakland won 104 games that season, and they seemed to be on a non-stop roll to the World Series championship. They had Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire, Don Baylor, Dave Henderson and Carney Lansford, along with a pitching staff that included Dave Stewart, Bob Welch and Dennis Eckersley.

The Dodgers had a gimpy Kirk Gibson, Mickey Hatcher, Steve Sax and Mike Scioscia. An interesting lineup, but one that did not compare with the A's. The disparity was so strong that NBC commentator Bob Costas referred to the lineup that the Dodgers put out prior to Game 4 of the World Series as one of the worst in the history of the Fall Classic.

That may have been fairly accurate, but the Dodgers beat the A's in five games.

This year's Dodger team is not going to compare with the one that had such a pedestrian batting order, but they are clear underdogs to the American League champion Boston Red Sox. The World Series starts Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -136 favorites in the World Series, while the Dodgers are +112 underdogs, per OddsShark. A Red Sox backer has to risk $136 to win $100, while a Dodger supporter will earn $112 for a $100 bet.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 23 (Game 1): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 24 (Game 2): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Friday, October 26 (Game 3): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 27 (Game 4): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 28 (Game 5, if necessary): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 30 (Game 6, if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 31 (Game 7, if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

The Red Sox won 108 games in the regular season and dispatched the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the American League playoffs. The Dodgers won 92 games during the season and defeated the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League playoffs.

The Red Sox may not have Canseco and McGwire, but they have J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts and a lineup that was the most productive offense in the Major Leagues in 2018.

If the Dodgers are going to emerge victorious, they are going to have to limit the Red Sox lineup and not allow them to score 16 runs in one game as they did in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

It will be up to pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu to keep that lineup in check.

Unlike the 1988 Dodgers, this Los Angeles lineup can hit with power and do it consistently. They had seven players that hit 21 or home runs during the regular season, led by Max Muncy who smashed 35.

The Red Sox will try to counter that lineup with starters Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi, and a bullpen that has performed better than expected.

Relievers like Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes and Joe Kelly have performed above expectations, and the only question mark has been closer Craig Kimbrel.

Manager Alex Cora is hoping Kimbrel can get back to his best form in the World Series, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would like to see Kimbrel continue to struggle with his command.

Roberts, one of the heroes of Boston's 2004 World Championship team, faces a major challenge as his team prepares to take on the Red Sox.

His Dodgers are underdogs against a powerful team, but that's an obstacle that this team overcame 30 years ago. If this year's team can match that achievement, it will lead to another memorable celebration in Los Angeles.