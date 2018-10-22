Ranking the Best Quarterbacks in College Football This Season

0 of 10

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

The 2018 college football season is hitting its second half of the schedule, meaning the biggest games of the year are shaping up.

Quarterbacks are often the difference-makers between contenders and pretenders, but still can receive too much credit or blame as part of a team game. It's the most important position on the field, but still one of 11 for an offense.

Through eight weeks, more than a dozen signal-callers have really taken their play to the next level as elite playmakers. We've whittled that list down to 10, which was a tough task because of the numerous stellar candidates. Several of the triggermen are under the radar and likely unfamiliar names.

There's not a standard bar for this list. Statistics matter, but so does the context of the numbers and isolation of play. Drops, poor offensive line play and scheme all affect statistics positively and negatively. It's hard to compare a pocket passer like Dwayne Haskins to a dual threat like McKenzie Milton using numbers, so their impact and individual performances matter as much as their accomplishments.

Oregon's Justin Herbert, Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu, Boise State's Brett Rypien, Memphis' Brady White and Iowa's Nate Stanley were the next-best to not make this list. It's not a slight on their play, but these 10 quarterbacks were even better. Being in the top 15 is still very impressive.