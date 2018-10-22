Ranking the Best Quarterbacks in College Football This Season

Ranking the Best Quarterbacks in College Football This SeasonOctober 22, 2018
The 2018 college football season is hitting its second half of the schedule, meaning the biggest games of the year are shaping up.
Quarterbacks are often the difference-makers between contenders and pretenders, but still can receive too much credit or blame as part of a team game. It's the most important position on the field, but still one of 11 for an offense.
Through eight weeks, more than a dozen signal-callers have really taken their play to the next level as elite playmakers. We've whittled that list down to 10, which was a tough task because of the numerous stellar candidates. Several of the triggermen are under the radar and likely unfamiliar names.
There's not a standard bar for this list. Statistics matter, but so does the context of the numbers and isolation of play. Drops, poor offensive line play and scheme all affect statistics positively and negatively. It's hard to compare a pocket passer like Dwayne Haskins to a dual threat like McKenzie Milton using numbers, so their impact and individual performances matter as much as their accomplishments.
Oregon's Justin Herbert, Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu, Boise State's Brett Rypien, Memphis' Brady White and Iowa's Nate Stanley were the next-best to not make this list. It's not a slight on their play, but these 10 quarterbacks were even better. Being in the top 15 is still very impressive.
10. Mason Fine, North Texas
2018 highlights
Mason Fine helped the North Texas Mean Green build one of the best offenses in the country in 2017, and this year he's been even more efficient. With 19 touchdowns and one interception thus far, Fine has taken a big step in development. He's dominated against his competition as well as anyone could expect.
Greatest strengths
Likely dismissed by many due to his 5'11", 185-pound frame, Fine comfortably delivers accurate throws up to 40 yards in rhythm. He boasts a strong arm and pocket mobility in North Texas' spread, zone-action offense. Defenses struggle to key in on plays because of Fine's consistency making the correct read at the mesh point and ability to accurately throw the ball.
Rest-of-season outlook
After a loss against UAB that featured a scoreless second half, Fine doesn't appear to have a significant defense left on the schedule. He should continue to post gaudy numbers and keep his team in games, if not outright win the final four regular-season contests on the schedule.
9. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
2018 highlights
Possessing a massive 6'7", 245-pound frame, Tyree Jackson is a menacing dual-threat presence. He takes care of the ball well, with 20 touchdowns to only eight interceptions, and has taken only six sacks on the year. Buffalo has raced out to a 6-1 record as it relies on Jackson's decision-making and playmaking talent.
Greatest strengths
Jackson can make any throw, but he is specifically a terror when rolling out of the pocket for downfield throws. The Bulls rely on him more than most teams because they run isolation routes for receivers, so his margin for error is small. His completion percentage has dipped this season, but his level of play remains high, and he's always a big threat to hit the home run.
Rest-of-season outlook
Key games against Miami (Ohio) and Ohio University loom, but neither will be favored against the Bulls. Jackson's production has dipped recently as defenses have keyed in on slowing him and receiver Anthony Johnson. It'll be important for the Bulls to create more easy looks for Jackson to exploit so the offense can hit its stride before they go bowling.
8. Gardner Minshew, Washington State
2018 highlights
As Washington State has climbed the rankings, it's been quarterback Gardner Minshew making a major impact. He replaced Luke Falk without skipping a beat. The senior outdueled NFL prospect Justin Herbert in Week 8, showing off mastery of Mike Leach's Air Raid. His completion percentage has leaped by 10 percent compared to 2016 and 2017 due to his improved pocket presence and accuracy.
Greatest strengths
Minshew knows where to go with the ball as well as any quarterback Leach has had in years. He's avoided mistakes too, taking just five sacks on the year and throwing six interceptions despite passing 364 times. Most quarterbacks suffer without a running game, but Minshew has had no issues compensating with short passes.
Rest-of-season outlook
The Cougars don't have an easy game left on their five-game schedule. The difficulty ramps up as they travel to Stanford and Colorado and host Cal, Arizona and Washington. Minshew’s mettle will be tested as these teams are more athletic and capable of creating pressure on the quarterback. If he plays well, the Cougars will have a good chance to win the conference.
7. McKenzie Milton, UCF
2018 highlights
As the UCF Knights have taken a small step back after losing Scott Frost, Tre'Quan Smith and Shaquem Griffin, quarterback McKenzie Milton has continued to meet the challenge. His numbers aren't as gaudy as last year, but his big games against Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh and Memphis were critical for this team to stay undefeated. His 22 total touchdowns are one indicator of how important he's been to this offense's success.
Greatest strengths
Milton makes some of the most amazing throws you’ll see on a weekly basis. The 5'11", 185-pounder has suffered from drops and less effective scheming compared to last year but nonetheless scrambles to buy time for his receivers to find open field. His clutch plays have repeatedly helped his team reach its current 7-0 record.
Rest-of-season outlook
Each week will be a must-watch, key game for the Knights. Temple, Navy, Cincinnati and South Florida are all solid opponents who have tough defenses. Milton may need to use his legs more than he's had to this year. His completion percentage has dipped, but his personal consistency hasn't. He'll deserve considerable Heisman hype should he navigate his team to another undefeated season.
6. Cole McDonald, Hawaii
2018 highlights
Hawaii runs one of the most unique and fun offenses in the country, and Cole McDonald has maximized the pistol-heavy scheme to its fullest extent. The 6'4", 205-pound sophomore has accumulated a whopping 29 touchdowns to only three interceptions despite missing one game due to injury. He has five games over 300 yards already as the Rainbow Warriors have leaped out to a 6-3 record.
Greatest strengths
McDonald has a quick release and especially strong arm up to 20 yards. He makes deep out routes look routine better than all but maybe three quarterbacks in the country. His running ability has also been a positive threat, leading to 270 yards and two touchdowns. Defenses have a difficult job trying to neutralize him when he's in rhythm.
Rest-of-season outlook
The Rainbow Warriors have a difficult remaining schedule as Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State are each legitimate foes. McDonald will have to be at his best for Hawaii to win each matchup since it's unlikely to be favored. Hawaii has dropped two in a row already, and the season could end in ugly fashion despite his brilliance.
5. Will Grier, West Virginia
2018 highlights
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier had been unstoppable up until a shocking loss against Iowa State. The senior quarterback had five straight games over 65.9 percent completion and 332 yards, but he was sacked seven times by the Cyclones. Still, Grier has been very good leading one of the best offenses in the nation. He's seventh in passing touchdowns and averaging an absurd 10 yards per attempt.
Greatest strengths
The Dana Holgorsen-Grier partnership has been devastating to defenses. Grier's ability to read pre-snap looks creates easy chunk plays for his receivers. His ball placement allows his terrific receivers to maximize the yards-after-catch opportunities as well. He may not have the strongest arm, but he gets the ball out quickly and delivers it to the right spot to counter his physical limitations.
Rest-of-season outlook
It's tough sledding for the Mountaineers from here on out. They travel to Texas and Oklahoma State and also host TCU and Oklahoma before the end of the year. None of those contests is easy, let alone not having a bye week to prepare for unique schemes. Grier's Heisman candidacy and NFL outlook will be decided over this time period.
4. D’Eriq King, Houston
2018 highlights
The nation's leading touchdown scorer through Week 8 is Houston's D'Eriq King. The dynamic dual threat has re-energized the Cougars offense after a slow 2017 season. Defenses haven't been able to contain King, who has 32 total touchdowns to just three interceptions and four sacks. Houston's only loss came against Texas Tech, which scored 63 points.
Greatest strengths
The Cougars are able to score points quickly as King thrives in their vertical passing game. There's not a better deep spread quarterback in the country right now since King also has the legs to take advantage of man coverages. His performance against Navy in Week 8 was a perfect example of how he challenges defenses, as he totaled 479 yards and four touchdowns on only 45 touches.
Rest-of-season outlook
Three key games remain for the Cougars to challenge in the AAC: South Florida, Temple and Memphis. King's passing consistency will be tested against each of those three opponents as they try to limit his efficiency. He's been able to hit big plays to offset some accuracy issues, and that'll be a key area to watch the rest of the year.
3. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
2018 highlights
The Oklahoma Sooners are tied for third with 25 passing touchdowns; not many thought the passing attack would see such little drop-off from Baker Mayfield. Kyler Murray has been fantastic in his debut season as a starter for the Sooners, showing more accuracy and consistency than he ever did at Texas A&M. He's maximized his deep group of playmakers with a 72 percent completion percentage and 12.4 yards per attempt.
Greatest strengths
Murray's quick release and explosive acceleration in the pocket are a major problem for defenders. He can escape from pressure with his arm or feet, making it nearly impossible to get him into dead-to-rights situations. His deep passing has improved as well, and he benefits from an elite scheme and surrounding cast. He sets the tone for a very healthy offensive ecosystem in Oklahoma.
Rest-of-season outlook
He's going to continue posting ridiculous numbers the rest of the year. The best defense he faces will be West Virginia to end the season, but the rest offer little to no resistance. Expect Murray to solidify his trip to New York as a Heisman finalist over the next five weeks as Oklahoma rolls over lesser opponents.
2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
2018 highlights
The Ohio State offense remains productive despite a limited running game and mediocre defense. Teams know Dwayne Haskins must throw the ball for the offense to create, and he's responded extremely well as a first-year starter. He's first in the nation with 30 touchdowns and total passing yards, and he boasts 8.9 yards per attempts. He's eviscerated teams from a clean pocket.
Greatest strengths
Haskins is an elite pocket passer with his arm strength and ball placement. He can hit any throw on the field on a given play. Though he's not been effective creating plays when pressured, he's also avoided costly mistakes. Too much is made of the screen game Ohio State has utilized as a replacement to its lacking run game. Haskins keeps the offense on schedule with short throws and is devastatingly effective on intermediate and deep concepts.
Rest-of-season outlook
After being blown out in Purdue, Ohio State must win out to have a shot at the playoffs. Key games against Michigan State and Michigan loom large. The Buckeyes have been lacking in their performances lately, leaving Haskins to do much of the lifting despite being a sophomore. He's been the main reason why the team has been so much more effective throwing the ball compared to a comparable 2017 Ohio State roster.
1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
2018 highlights
There's been no question as to who the best quarterback in the country has been. Tua Tagovailoa has 25 passing touchdowns on just 152 passing attempts, making it look like he's playing against middle schoolers. He's had just one game under 65 percent completion percentage and zero games under 10.6 yards per attempt. He's been able to accumulate these numbers without having to play in the second half of most games.
Greatest strengths
Tagovailoa is one of the best pure passers in the last decade in college football. The lefty has a quick, smooth release that generates great velocity without compromising his precision. He allows his receivers to accumulate massive yards after the catch with his timing. His quick decision-making and accuracy have led to zero interceptions and just three sacks as well. There's not really a negative to his play this year.
Rest-of-season outlook
The Texas A&M defense is the only respectable one the Tide have faced thus far, and Tagovailoa eviscerated it. Key games against LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn will challenge Alabama's offense more than the Aggies were able to, so we'll learn more about Tagovailoa over those three games. Tagovailoa likely will cruise to winning the Heisman if he's able to be solid and win even two of those contests because he's been so dominant in other games.