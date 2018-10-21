NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Predicting Top Movers in Week 9 Post-Week 8 Results

Young Kwak/Associated Press

When the college football polls come out Sunday, they'll look similar to the ones from a week ago with one significant change.

Ohio State is expected to drop down the Top 25 after falling to Purdue Saturday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

How far the Buckeyes drop will be significant for the College Football Playoff discussion, as they still have a decent chance of making the final four if they win out.

Further down the Top 25, Washington State should be the biggest mover after toppling Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown at home.

Week 9 Poll Projection

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Texas

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. UCF

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. West Virginia

13. Kentucky

14. Washington

15. Washington State

16. Iowa

17. Texas A&M

18. Penn State

19. South Florida

20. Oregon

21. Wisconsin

22. NC State

23. Stanford

24. Purdue

25. San Diego State

Biggest Movers

Washington State

Washington State became the latest Pac-12 North team to earn a statement win Saturday, as it controlled its victory over Oregon from start to finish.

The win by the Cougars combined with Colorado's loss to Washington left them as the only team in the Pac-12 with one loss.

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Given the losses by NC State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Michigan State and the magnitude of their Week 8 win, the Cougars should vault into the Top 15.

In terms of the race to the Pac-12 Championship Game, Mike Leach's team is in control of its own destiny with Stanford and Washington still on the schedule.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

Although the celebrations in Pullman, Washington won't end any time soon, the Cougars need to refocus and look ahead to Stanford in Week 9 in a clash of ranked foes after the Cardinal move back into the bottom of the Top 25.

If the Cougars continue to stack up wins, an argument could be made to add quarterback Gardner Minshew into the Heisman Trophy race since he leads the FBS in passing yards and ranks in the top 10 in touchdown passes.

Of course Minshew would need Heisman favorites Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray to struggle significantly in the coming weeks to earn the honor, but he at least belongs in the finalist discussion if he moves the Cougars into the Top 10.

Ohio State

All is not lost for Ohio State.

Yes, the loss to Purdue was not a good look for the Buckeyes, but they've been able to bounce back from a humiliating defeat to qualify for the College Football Playoff before.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

A year ago, the Buckeyes gave up 55 points on the road to Iowa at the start of November and still made the playoff by way of a victory in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Buckeyes deserve to fall to the bottom of the Top 10, but since there aren't a ton of quality teams outside of the first 10 places in the polls, it would be hard to justify a drop of more than eight spots.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

If Urban Meyer's team wins its next five games, including the Big Ten Championship Game, it should move back into one of the first four positions, as it'll possess victories over Michigan and Michigan State.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

A final resume with victories over three ranked teams, two of which were in the Top 10, as well as a conference championship with just one loss would be hard for the selection committee to ignore.

At least three teams in front of the Buckeyes in the Week 9 poll have to lose based on matchups with other ranked teams, and we know from past decisions that an undefeated UCF team will get slighted if a one-loss Big Ten champion is in the mix.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.