2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox Open as Gambling Favorites over Dodgers

2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox Open as Gambling Favorites over DodgersOctober 21, 2018
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
With the 2018 World Series matchup now set, the oddsmakers are weighing in.
The Boston Red Sox enter the Fall Classic favored over the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to OddsShark:
OddsShark @OddsShark
We have a World Series. Lookahead lines from earlier this week (@BovadaOfficial): Dodgers EVEN Red Sox -130
Dodgers Are Headed to 2nd Straight World Series