College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 9 Top 25

Wade Payne/Associated Press

After a slow start to the college football slate in Week 8 as teams went chalk, two undefeated teams fell as the day progressed. Purdue dominated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 49-20, while the Temple Owls upset the Cincinnati Bearcats 24-17.

Clemson and Michigan each had big victories against rivals, setting the tone for the remainder of their seasons. Both look much more comfortable with their personnel compared to early parts of the season.

Mike Leach was able to pull off an upset at home, too. Their 34-20 defeat of Oregon was in doubt as the Ducks hurried back in the second-half, but their impressive start to the game was enough to secure the win. The Pac-12 has become convoluted as Colorado has dropped two straight.

We're in the heart of the season with Week 9 starting on Thursday.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our Week 9 poll:

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Notre Dame (4)

4. LSU (5)

5. Georgia (6)

6. Michigan (7)

7. Texas (8)

8. Ohio State (3)

9. Oklahoma (9)

10. Florida (12)

11. UCF (10)

12. West Virginia (13)

13. Kentucky (18)

14. Washington State (NR)

15. Penn State (16)

16. Washington (18)

17. Texas A&M (17)

18. Iowa (22)

19. Oregon (11)

20. South Florida (23)

21. Wisconsin (21)

22. Houston (NR)

23. NC State (24)

24. Appalachian State (25)

25. Virgina (NR)

Others receiving votes: Stanford, San Diego State, Utah State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Miami, Duke, Mississippi State