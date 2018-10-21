The Doctor's Orders: Chris Mueller's 10 Favorite WWE Matches of All Time

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report writers don't usually write in the first person, but this article is a little different. October 21 marks my 10-year anniversary writing for Bleacher Report.

I began with BR when the site was primarily a blogging platform anyone could signup to write on, but over time it grew to the juggernaut it is today.

I have been blessed to work in the WWE section with some amazing writers along with an outstanding management team I now call friends.

To commemorate this anniversary, I thought it would be fun to list out my 10 favorite WWE matches of all time and why they are so memorable.

These might not be the 10 best matches of all time, but they are my personal favorites for different reasons.