Indiana RB Morgan Ellison Dismissed After Suspension for Sexual Assault

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Sophomore running back Morgan Ellison was suspended from Indiana University for two and a half years and permanently dismissed from the football team on Friday, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

His dismissal from the team came on the heels of Indiana initially suspending him last week.

Per Marisa Kwiatkowski and Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star, an Indiana University panel determined this month that Ellison sexually assaulted a fellow Indiana student.

Ellison told the panel that the sexual activities were consensual, but through its findings, the panel concluded that he sexually assaulted the woman while she slept and continued to do so after she woke up.

According to Kwiatkowski and Osterman, Ellison hasn't been charged with a crime.

He was suspended from the Indiana football team in August for undisclosed reasons, but he had rejoined the team for practice shortly before his dismissal.

Ellison is a Pickerington, Ohio, native who was rated by 247Sports as a 3-star prospect and the No. 42 running back in the Class of 2017. He led the Hoosiers with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2017.