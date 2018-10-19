Josh Norman on Facing Cowboys Without Dez Bryant: 'A Little Sigh of Relief'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

While the rivalry between Washington and the Dallas Cowboys will always be present, this weekend's NFC East showdown will have a different feel for Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

Why? Dez Bryant is no longer a Cowboy.

"I get a little sigh of relief from all the chatter and can have a quiet game," Norman said on Thursday, per ESPN's John Keim. "It's nice."

"I don't miss it at all. It's a relief, if anything. I think the media moreso misses it than we do, just leading up to it and all the antics that come along with it."

Norman and Bryant had developed a rivalry of their own on a personal level through the years. The two had faced each other on a number of occasions since Norman entered the league in 2012, but the two stars really got the juices going in 2015 when the defensive back had some strong words in regards to the receiver.

"Hey, they need to get Dez's 70 mil back," Norman said after Bryant was held to two receptions for 26 yards and zero touchdowns in a 33-14 Carolina Panthers victory on Thanksgiving Day 2015.

That was in reference to the five-year, $70 million extension Bryant received prior to the 2015 season.

Bryant and Norman continued to exchange words through the years as the result of the defensive back joining the NFC East with Washington in 2016. Bryant once labeled Norman as "soft," and he even channeled his inner Norman by saying Washington needed to get its money back:

Dallas released Bryant back in April after eight years together, and the three-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned as the regular season nears the midway point.

It's possible Bryant and Norman could still go head-to-head this season if the veteran wideout ends up finding a team, but for at least this weekend, Norman will (for once) enjoy a "quiet" matchup against the Cowboys.