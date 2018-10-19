MLB Playoffs 2018: Latest Odds Guide, Ticket Info and Bracket Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have powered their way through the American League playoffs, and now they wait to find out who they will play in the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox swept three games in Houston to win the American League Championship Series in five games, using clutch power hitting from ALCS Most Valuable Player Jackie Bradley Jr., Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez to defeat the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

The Red Sox also received brilliant outfield defense from Bradley, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, along with excellent pitching from Nathan Eovaldi, Rick Porcello and David Price to advance.

Neither top starter Chris Sale nor ace closer Craig Kimbrel were at their best, but the Red Sox were still able to vanquish their respected opponents.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 23 (Game 1): National League winner at Boston Red Sox

Wednesday, October 24 (Game 2): National League winner at Boston Red Sox

Friday, October 26 (Game 3): Boston Red Sox at National League winner

Saturday, October 27 (Game 4): Boston Red Sox at National League winner

Sunday, October 28 (Game 5, if necessary): Boston Red Sox at National League winner

Tuesday, October 30 (Game 6, if necessary): National League winner at Boston Red Sox

Wednesday, October 31 (Game 7, if necessary): National League winner at Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox will open the World Series at home Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers lead the National League Championship Series 3-2 heading into Friday's sixth game. If the Dodgers can win either Friday or Saturday, they will get back to the World Series for the second year in a row.

However, if the Brewers win Games 6 and 7, they will represent the National League in the World Series for the first time in team history. The Brewers went to the World Series in 1982 as the American League champions, but they switched leagues after the 1997 season.

The Brewers lost their only World Series appearance in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982. The Dodgers lost to the Astros in seven games last year.

The Red Sox have won their three most recent World Series appearances in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

NLCS Game 6

When: Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET

Where: Miller Park in Milwaukee

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The Dodgers are giving Hyun-Jin Ryu the ball in Game 6, while the Brewers have designated Wade Miley as their starter.

This may sound familiar since Miley opened Game 5 in Los Angeles for the Crew, but manager Craig Counsell removed him after one batter.

That bit of subterfuge did not work for the Brewers since they lost the game and find themselves on the brink of elimination. However, Miley was effective in Game 2 of the series as he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed two hits.

Ryu also started in Game 2 and he gave up two runs and six hit 4.1 innings. He had been much better against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

The Brewers struggled to hit in their three games in Los Angeles, and they hope to get the big bats of Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw going. Those three combined for 103 home runs during the regular season.

The Dodgers are looking for production from Justin Turner, Manny Machado and Cody Bellinger. Turner has proven to be one of the best postseason hitters in the sport, and he has a career slash line of .313/.433/.531 with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in.

Game 6 of the NLCS is considered dead even by the handicappers. Both the Dodgers and Brewers are minus-110 in the game, per OddsShark. This means that a gambler would have to risk $110 on either team to win $100.

The Dodgers are minus-400 to win the National League pennant while the Brewers are plus-300. The Red Sox are minus-150 to win the World Series, while the Dodgers are plus-190 and the Brewers are plus-650 to land the championship.

Predictions

The Brewers should benefit from their return to Miller Park and their supportive fans. Game 6 in Milwaukee should be close, but look for Yelich or Shaw to come through with the big hits that force a seventh game.

We see the Brewers surviving that finale as the Dodgers all-or-nothing approach at the plate is likely to fail. Machado or Turner could hit solo home runs, but they will fall short of matching Milwaukee's production.

That will set the stage for a Boston-Milwaukee World Series. Earlier in the postseason, the Brewers looked like they were on a magical run, but that may be over.

Boston is the better team and will beat the Brewers in six games.

