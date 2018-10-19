Steph Curry on NBA Future: I Don't Have Any Sights of Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has already put together an impressive resume to this point in his career, but as he starts his 10th NBA season, he is continuing to strive for more.

"Honestly," the 30-year-old Curry told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "I don't have any sights of slowing down anytime soon."

That's bad news for the rest of the NBA.

Curry has racked up plenty of accolades through his first nine seasons: three NBA championships, two NBA MVP awards (one unanimous), five All-Star selections, one scoring title and a three-point contest crown. That's not even mentioning his numerous three-point shooting records or how he led the Warriors to an NBA-record 73 wins in 2015-16.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Winning an NBA Finals MVP is about the only thing he hasn't accomplished thus far. However, Curry has made it clear he couldn't care less who wins that individual honor as long as his team is hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The 6'3", 190-pound guard has managed to overcome ankle injuries that plagued him early on in his career and turned into arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. Given his style of play, Curry told Holmes he believes he is nowhere near the end of his prime:

"I was never the most explosive athletic, high-speed guard," Curry says. "I had a lot of shiftiness and change-of-speed and all that stuff. That's something I can keep for a very long time as well. In terms of just having the ball in my hands and making plays and being a threat and what not, some six years from now, if I really have to evolve my game into something else, then I'd be able to figure it out. At this rate I'm going, I can keep this up for the foreseeable future, for sure.

"Six, seven more years of playing the way that I'm playing now—I think that is the criteria for me in terms of playing at the level that I want to be at."

He has certainly backed up that talk early on this season, dropping 32 points (making five of nine attempts from three-point range) in a season-opening 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

When it comes to dealing with the back end of a career, Curry may have an advantage over many players around the league. He can take lessons from his father's playing career.

"I got to see Father Time take over," Curry told Holmes when speaking of his father, Dell. "I won't be playing catch-up when things start to slow down."

Curry has let it be known in the past, and again to Holmes, that he wants to match his father's 16 years in the league. Last year, he signed a five-year, $201 million supermax contract to remain with Golden State.

Just as importantly, it gives him a good chance to reach his goal.

Curry has dealt with both knee and ankle injuries in recent seasons as his Warriors have made four consecutive trips to the Finals. At this point, injuries appear to be the only thing that can slow him down anymore.

Nobody knows how long Golden State's dynasty will continue, as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green can all test free agency within the next two summers. Keeping that core together could impact how long Curry winds up playing, but regardless, he doesn't plan on letting up anytime soon.