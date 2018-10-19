Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: NLCS Game 6 Odds, MLB Betting Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to force a Game 7 on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers as small home underdogs at sportsbooks for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers led the series 2-1 after winning Game 3 at Dodger Stadium 4-0 Monday but have been outscored 7-3 in losing the past two games.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

Why the Dodgers Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Los Angeles has used solid pitching and timely hitting to take a 3-2 series lead in the NLCS and needs that to continue to advance to the World Series for the second straight year.

The Dodgers picked up a key victory in Game 2 at Miller Park with Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA) on the mound and will send him out there again in Game 6, hoping they can get the same result. Ryu pitched 4.1 innings and allowed two runs and six hits with no walks and four strikeouts in the 4-3 win, and he should be well-rested in this spot.

Why the Brewers Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Milwaukee will ride with Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57 ERA) again here after he was surprisingly pulled after just five pitches in Game 5 Wednesday. Miley walked Los Angeles' Cody Bellinger and was then replaced by Brandon Woodruff, who gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits in 5.1 innings to take the loss in a 5-2 defeat.

While Miley has started on the mound in two of the team's three losses in this series, he did pitch 5.2 scoreless innings opposite Ryu in Game 2 before the Dodgers rallied to win.

Smart Betting Pick

It all comes down to this for the Brewers, who had the NL's best home record (51-30) during the regular season en route to the league's top mark overall. They have played well throughout the series and simply need to score more runs, something they were able to do at home in averaging 4.5 in the first two games.

The problem is that Los Angeles is playing with a ton of confidence and has won six of the teams' past nine meetings in Milwaukee, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. In what should be another competitive game, look for the Dodgers to close out the Brewers.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 10-3 in its past 13 games.

Los Angeles is 5-2 in its past seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Los Angeles' past six games on the road.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.