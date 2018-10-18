LeBron James Throws Down Thunderous Breakaway Dunk for 1st Points as Laker

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

New uniform, same LeBron.

Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers marked LeBron James' first game as a Los Angeles Laker, and he wasted little time getting his first points in purple and gold:

He followed that up with another thunderous dunk on the very next Lakers possession.

Not a bad way to announce his presence in the Western Conference.