LeBron James Throws Down Thunderous Breakaway Dunk for 1st Points as Laker

LeBron James Throws Down Thunderous Breakaway Dunk for 1st Points as LakerOctober 19, 2018
New uniform, same LeBron.
Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers marked LeBron James' first game as a Los Angeles Laker, and he wasted little time getting his first points in purple and gold:
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?
Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️
LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18
He followed that up with another thunderous dunk on the very next Lakers possession.
Not a bad way to announce his presence in the Western Conference.
Kobe Predicts 'Lakers Are Going to Surprise a Lot of People'