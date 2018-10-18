LeBron James Throws Down Thunderous Breakaway Dunk for 1st Points as Laker

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter of their game at Moda Center on October 18, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

New uniform, same LeBron.

Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers marked LeBron James' first game as a Los Angeles Laker, and he wasted little time getting his first points in purple and gold:

Right Arrow Icon

He followed that up with another thunderous dunk on the very next Lakers possession.

Not a bad way to announce his presence in the Western Conference.

