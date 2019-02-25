Lakers' LeBron James Passes Andre Miller for 10th on NBA All-Time Assist List

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James maintained his pursuit of history on Monday as he continued to climb up the leaderboard on the NBA's career assists list, passing Andre Miller for 10th all-time.

He tallied his 8,525th career assist during Monday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Playing in his first season in purple and gold, James started the year 316 assists behind Miller in 11th. It took James 42 games this season to reach this latest milestone. The 34-year-old is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Entering this season, James had seen his assists increase for two consecutive years, leading to a career-high 9.1 a season ago. With Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball on the roster, the four-time NBA MVP figured to run the offense less than in years past.

Of course, with his vision and passing abilities, he was still going to pile up the assists.

James now ranks in the top 10 in both scoring and assists all-time. He also ranks first in scoring, third in assists, sixth in rebounds and first in steals in NBA postseason history.

Looking ahead, James has some work to do before he can continue his ascent. Hall of Famers Gary Payton (8,966) and Isiah Thomas (9,061) are within reach, with Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul (9,006) continuing to add to his total.

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton (15,806) racked up the most assists in NBA history.