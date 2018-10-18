B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: LeBron in Nike LeBron 16 "King," Lillard Honors Allen

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: LeBron in Nike LeBron 16 "King," Lillard Honors AllenOctober 19, 2018
It's probably going to take some time to grow accustomed to LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform—especially for fans in Cleveland—but the King in Purple and Gold wasn't the only notable fashion in the NBA on Thursday.
The Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers took the floor for the first time this season, giving their players the initial chance to embrace the league's decision to lessen restrictions on shoe color.
The result was a number of fashionable choices.
The King Arrives in New Kingdom
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives for Lakers debut in the Ju Working on Projects x Nike Sky Force 3/4 👑 📹 @NBAonTNT https://t.co/rRTucwTA2P
B/R Kicks @brkicks
LeBron's Laker era has begun. @KingJames wearing the Nike LeBron 16. 🔥 https://t.co/F5IVNLdVTw
Lonzo Debuts New Big Baller Brand
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ZO2_ debuting the Big Baller Brand ZO2.19 tonight in Portland https://t.co/NYPY9LBvIn
Damian Lillard Honors Paul Allen
NBA @NBA
🏀 @Dame_Lillard’s #NBAKicks tonight in Portland.. in tribute to Paul Allen. 🏀: #LakeShow x #RipCity ⏰: 10:30pm/et 📺: @NBAonTNT https://t.co/B9jPUV3o0q
Lillard Switches to Sonic the Hedgehog in Game
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Dame_Lillard wearing an Adidas Dame 4 inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog https://t.co/lqwuUtxycI
Kyle Kuzma Pays Homage to New Teammate and Kobe
Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen
Kyle Kuzma is going to wear the first shoes LeBron ever wore during an NBA practice tonight during warmups. https://t.co/cSjAf1XtZh
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma wearing the NikeiD Kobe A.D. "Kuzz Kontrol" against Portland https://t.co/tITe7QuNgE
Young Lakers Mix It Up
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyleKuzma arrives in the Nike Zoom Flight 2K3 and @JoshHart wearing the Air Jordan 9 📸 @Lakers https://t.co/8p8CDhLk5x
CJ McCollum Gets Literal in Rose City
NBA @NBA
🌹 @CJMcCollum’s Rose City #NBAKicks tonight! 🏀: #LakeShow x #RipCity ⏰: 10:30pm/et 📺: @NBAonTNT https://t.co/IWil0CjVBV
John Wall Goes Deep on Opening Night
B/R Kicks @brkicks
FIVE DEEP. @JohnWall wearing the Adidas Crazy BYW X in warmups 📹 @NBA https://t.co/n0ZTlEvsYe
Derrick Jones Jr. Celebrates Christmas in October
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @TheRea1DJones broke out the “Christmas” Nike KD 6 in D.C. 📸: Ned Dishman https://t.co/t6NxD0drUQ
Zach LaVine Rocks Adidas Pro Bounce for Opener
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @ZachLaVine wearing an Adidas Pro Bounce 2018 Low PE. 📸: @StreicherPhoto https://t.co/40YAShIk5Z
Kelly Oubre Jr. Feeling Patriotic
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR in the Nike Kobe 7 "USA" against Miami. He’s a sneaker free agent now. 👀 https://t.co/64nDBxL3Y8
Amir Johnson Shows Kyrie Some Love
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@IamAmirJohnson in the Nike Kyrie 4 "80s" against the Bulls https://t.co/zikkdBno5E
If the early action is any indication, fans will be treated to an array of impressive shoe choices throughout the season. It's just another reason to tune into the Association on a nightly basis.
How the Lakers Can Claim a Top-4 Seed