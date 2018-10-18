B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: LeBron in Nike LeBron 16 "King," Lillard Honors Allen

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

It's probably going to take some time to grow accustomed to LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform—especially for fans in Cleveland—but the King in Purple and Gold wasn't the only notable fashion in the NBA on Thursday.

The Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers took the floor for the first time this season, giving their players the initial chance to embrace the league's decision to lessen restrictions on shoe color. 

The result was a number of fashionable choices.

         

The King Arrives in New Kingdom

         

Lonzo Debuts New Big Baller Brand

         

Damian Lillard Honors Paul Allen

          

Lillard Switches to Sonic the Hedgehog in Game

           

Kyle Kuzma Pays Homage to New Teammate and Kobe

         

Young Lakers Mix It Up

                    

CJ McCollum Gets Literal in Rose City

        

John Wall Goes Deep on Opening Night

                 

Derrick Jones Jr. Celebrates Christmas in October

       

Zach LaVine Rocks Adidas Pro Bounce for Opener

       

Kelly Oubre Jr. Feeling Patriotic

       

Amir Johnson Shows Kyrie Some Love

                   

If the early action is any indication, fans will be treated to an array of impressive shoe choices throughout the season. It's just another reason to tune into the Association on a nightly basis.

