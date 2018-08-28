NBA Loosening Color Restrictions on Sneakers; Players Can Wear Any Color

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 09: A detail view of the Nike LeBron 15 sneakers worn by Michael Beasley #8 of the New York Knicks as he looks on during a foul shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

NBA players will soon be free to wear sneakers of any color, regardless of which uniform combination their team rolls out on a given night.

The news, first reported Tuesday by ESPN.com's Nick DePaula, comes at a time when the NBA is reportedly making an "ongoing effort to allow its players to be expressive on the court."

As DePaula noted, Nike last season took over as the NBA's official uniform sponsor. Prior to the 2017-18 season, the Swoosh announced teams would no longer have default "home" and "road" jerseys.

Instead, they were provided Association (former home uniforms) and Icon (former road uniforms) jersey combinations. Additionally, Nike created City uniforms for all 30 teams as well as Classic editions for select clubs.

According to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett, the league provided teams with a "master schedule" last season to tell them which jerseys to wear each night.

The NBA's decision to erase one of its biggest footwear restrictions comes at a time when sneaker culture has experienced a boom—especially as hardwood and streetwear styles continue to converge.

