Woj: Clippers Have 'Better Than Not' Chance to Land Kawhi Leonard in Free Agency

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made the splash of the summer by landing LeBron James, but don't be surprised if their Staples Center rivals are big players during free agency next offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently revealed on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Real GM) that the Los Angeles Clippers are a team to keep an eye on in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes in summer 2019:

"What the Clippers are doing right now is very below the radar. What they've done to put themselves in position. They didn't gut themselves and they're not tanking. They're putting a competitive team on the floor.

"I think, right now, with Kawhi Leonard, they have a better than not chance of getting him. We know things will change. He could love Toronto."

Leonard holds a player option for the final year of his contract and is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old was eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million supermax extension with the San Antonio Spurs last summer, but after his relationship with the organization soured over the way his quad injury was handled, he requested a trade in June. Initially, Wojnarowski reported Leonard wanted to be sent to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers.

That was before James signed with them, though.

Leonard didn't get his wish, as San Antonio sent him to Toronto in a trade that landed four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

The Lakers' failure to acquire Leonard may prove final. ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright said on the Back to Back podcast on the Count The Dings Network in July that Leonard's preference had shifted to the Clippers "because he doesn't want to go and be second fiddle to LeBron."



Wojnarowski noted the Clippers' cap space could be key.

"The Clippers are in great position with [Leonard]," Wojnarowski added (h/t Real GM). "They have two max slots. They will be heard from again, I think, in these Jimmy Butler trade talks."

Of course, it's always possible Toronto could win over Leonard. Paul George appeared destined for the Lakers before the Indiana Pacers traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. George re-signed with the Thunder this summer without even giving the Lakers a meeting in free agency.

The Raptors have until July to make their pitch to Leonard. If he explores the open market, don't be surprised if the Clippers make some noise.