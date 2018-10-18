Raiders Rumors: OAK Fined $20K for Injury Report Violation with Kelechi Osemele

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly been punished by the NFL for violating the league's injury report policy.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders were fined $20,000 after failing to downgrade offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele's status from questionable to out after he didn't travel to Los Angeles in Week 5 for a game against the Chargers.

Osemele didn't practice with the team leading up to Week 5 due to a knee injury he suffered the previous week against the Cleveland Browns.

Under the NFL's injury report policy, teams are required to submit updated practice information to the league's intranet site by 4 p.m. ET each day, or as soon as possible after practice is completed.

Osemele has missed each of Oakland's last two games due to his injury. The Raiders are on a bye this week following their 27-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.