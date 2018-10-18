Raiders Rumors: OAK Fined $20K for Injury Report Violation with Kelechi Osemele

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Kelechi Osemele #70 of the Oakland Raiders runs back to the huddle after the end of a play against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly been punished by the NFL for violating the league's injury report policy. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders were fined $20,000 after failing to downgrade offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele's status from questionable to out after he didn't travel to Los Angeles in Week 5 for a game against the Chargers.  

Osemele didn't practice with the team leading up to Week 5 due to a knee injury he suffered the previous week against the Cleveland Browns. 

Under the NFL's injury report policy, teams are required to submit updated practice information to the league's intranet site by 4 p.m. ET each day, or as soon as possible after practice is completed. 

Osemele has missed each of Oakland's last two games due to his injury. The Raiders are on a bye this week following their 27-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. 

Related

    Report: NFL Fines Raiders for Violating Injury Report Policy

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Report: NFL Fines Raiders for Violating Injury Report Policy

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    1-5 Through Gruden’s Eyes

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    1-5 Through Gruden’s Eyes

    The Raider Ramble
    via The Raider Ramble

    What Happened to NFL's Next Big Thing?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What Happened to NFL's Next Big Thing?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Rebuilding the Raiders Roster Could Be a Painful Process

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Rebuilding the Raiders Roster Could Be a Painful Process

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area