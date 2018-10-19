NLCS Schedule 2018: Pitching Matchup, Odds and Final Score Prediction

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers arguably pitched well enough through the first five games of the National League Championship Series to have already earned a spot in the World Series.

However, when they take the field at Miller Park on Friday night, the Brewers will find themselves on the short end of a 3-2 series score to the Los Angeles Dodgers and, consequently, on the brink of elimination.

The big problem is the lack of offense that the Brewers have had in their three games in Los Angeles. It's a surprising twist from a team that was able to string clutch hits together down the stretch run of the regular season and in the NLDS against the Colorado Rockies.

"We were unable to score enough runs," manager Craig Counsell said, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I think that was the bottom line of the three games [in L.A.]. They've done a good job of holding us down offensively.

Counsell added: "I know you're going to play 'what if' we could have captured another one of these games, but we're still going home and have a chance with this thing, with a bunch of [pitchers] in really good shape."

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:39 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by FS1.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3



Game 3: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0



Game 4: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (13 innings)



Game 5: Dodgers 5, Brewers 2; Dodgers lead, 3-2



Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 19, at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20, at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*If necessary.

The Brewers need their big hitters, Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar, and Travis Shaw, to come through. Yelich blasted 36 home runs during the regular season, Aguilar was right behind with 35 and Shaw added 32. Ryan Braun also contributed 20 home runs and 64 runs batted in, making up a potent foursome.

Wade Miley, who pitched to one batter in starting Game 5, will get the start in Game 6 for the Brewers, while Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the start for the Dodgers.

Miley was 5-2 in 16 starts with a 2.57 earned-run average during the regular season. He limited opposing hitters to a .237 batting average and a 1.21 WHIP. Miley has been on top of his game in the postseason, as he has not given up a run in 10.1 innings.

Ryu is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in the postseason, having allowed 10 hits and two earned runs in 11.1 innings. He has also held opposing batters to a .227 average.

The Dodgers are -120 favorites to win the game and close out the series, while the Brewers are even money. A bettor backing Los Angeles would have to risk $120 to win $100, while a Milwaukee backer would have to risk $100 to earn a $100 profit.

Prediction

The Brewers should feel good about returning to Miller Park and playing before their adoring fans. However, if they want to feel better after Friday night's game, they need to remember how to hit in key situations.

Beating Ryu will not be easy, but look for the Brewers to come through in the late innings with the game on the line. They will get the clutch hits from Yelich and Shaw, and the Milwaukee pitching will hold down the Dodgers.

The Brewers win Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7.