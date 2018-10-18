Draymond Green Committed to Warriors, Will Be 'Very Active' in Contract Talks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green said he'll be "very active" in upcoming talks with the Dubs about a contract extension.

On Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic provided comments from Green, whose current deal runs through the 2019-20 NBA season, making him a potential unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020.

"Sometimes, you get guys who leave it up to somebody else, leave it up to an agent and then blame the agent when it doesn't go how they like," he said. "First off, you need to understand the business. You need to understand whatever it is you need to know."

The three-time All-Star selection explained players often don't analyze the entire situation when it comes to contract talks. For example, the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year said he took less money in his last deal to leave room for Kevin Durant to arrive, per Slater.

"Nah, I knew everything that was going on—I knew how much money we had, I knew our books, I knew what we'd have next year, I knew what the cap would be, I knew what was the most I could take, I knew what the max was," Green said. "I knew everything. Then I made my decision. That's how it should be."

The 28-year-old Michigan State product understands the Warriors have some key decisions on the horizon with Durant and Klay Thompson possibly becoming free agents in 2019, followed by the end of his contract in 2020.

Green told Slater he wants to remain with Golden State despite the uncertainty, though.

"I want to be here a long time," he said. "I want to spend my career here. I am committed to being here."

For now, however, the Warriors are focused on capturing a third straight NBA championship. They kicked off the regular season with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and return to the floor Friday for a clash with the Utah Jazz, a budding threat in the Western Conference.