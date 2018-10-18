WWE Rumors: Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly and Ivory Set for WWE Evolution PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE reportedly plans to utilize several legends at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view Oct. 28.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze will be part of the event.

PWInsider (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) also reported that Molly Holly and Hall of Famer Ivory will have involvement at Evolution.

The 54-year-old Blayze hasn't wrestled since retiring from WCW in 2001.

She was the driving force behind the renaissance of the WWE women's division from 1993 until 1995, when she signed with WCW.

After joining WCW, Blayze (under the name Madusa) infamously dropped the WWE Women's Championship belt into a trash can on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

Despite that, Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Ivory was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year by Holly.

Both Ivory and Holly were key figures in the WWE women's division during the Attitude Era, and like Blayze, they are both former WWE Women's champions.

The 56-year-old Ivory hasn't wrestled since competing on the independent scene in 2006.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Holly retired from WWE in 2005, but she has wrestled sporadically since then, including an appearance in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match this year.

It is unclear what role Blayze, Ivory and Holly will have at Evolution, but if they do wrestle, taking part in the women's battle royal for a future championship match seems like the most logical spot.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).