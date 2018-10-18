Matt Leinart: Lane Kiffin Was 'Obviously Joking' About Scholarship Offer to Son

Lane Kiffin apparently isn't quite ready to recruit sixth graders.

The Florida Atlantic coach said on Twitter on Tuesday that he had already offered a scholarship to Matt Leinart's son, who is still 11 years old, after Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports posted highlights of the youngster:

However, Leinart clarified Wednesday that this was only a joke:

The two do have a previous relationship, as Leinart played for Kiffin when he was offensive coordinator at USC. The coach has also been willing to target young football players in the past, offering scholarships to seventh and eighth graders.

Cole Leinart might be too young for a scholarship now, but he might only have to wait a year or two.

