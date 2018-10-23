Best, Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Crown Jewel After Roman Reigns Announcement

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Roman Reigns stunned the WWE Universe Monday when he announced he had cancer and would be forced to relinquish the Universal Championship.

No matter how you feel about Reigns as a character on television, the news was heartbreaking.

As wrestling fans turn to the future, the conversation shifts to the match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the Raw world title at next month’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Universal Championship.

Best-Case Scenario

Now that the Universal title is vacant, the wrestler most likely to hold it next is Braun Strowman.

Strowman has been around the world title scene on Raw for over a year, but between Reigns and Lesnar, there wasn’t enough room for the Monster Among Men on the top of the mountain until Monday’s stunning announcement.

While Strowman was originally scheduled to square off against Reigns and Lesnar in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel, the stage has now been set for Lesnar to take the loss and catapult Strowman to the upper echelon.

The abrupt announcement from Reigns should result in WWE abandoning all previous plans and continue turning Strowman face, which we saw evidence of Monday. He was one of the most popular Superstars on the roster before the heel turn and could easily return to that level with proper booking.

Strowman walking out of Crown Jewel as the champion is the best-case scenario for WWE.

Worst-Case Scenario

If WWE officials feel Strowman isn’t ready to be the top dog, they will turn the title over to Brock Lesnar again. And that’s the wrong move.

Not only will Lesnar miss Raw almost every week, but he will also hardly be at pay-per-views as he prepares for a return to mixed martial arts. The Beast’s last title reign proved Raw needs a workhorse champion, and Strowman fits that mold.

Lesnar is without a doubt the most mainstream male Superstar on the WWE roster today, but the company needs someone they can build around moving forward. Strowman proved by dominating Raw for the last two years that he is ready to be the face of the brand.

Having Paul Heyman to cut promos on behalf of his client would make for an interesting segment on Raw from time-to-time, but the lack of the Universal title on Mondays during Lesnar’s previous reign was unbearable.

Lesnar is one of the top Superstars ever, but he’s the wrong choice to be champion right now.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).