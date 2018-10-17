Report: DeMarcus Cousins' Puma Contract Official After Nike Declines to Match

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly an official part of Team Puma.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN.com, the multiyear deal Cousins signed with the apparel company became official Wednesday when Nike declined its right to match the offer. DePaula called Cousins the "most accomplished NBA player signed to Puma and [the] current face of the brand" as a result.  

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

