Report: DeMarcus Cousins' Puma Contract Official After Nike Declines to Match

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly an official part of Team Puma.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN.com, the multiyear deal Cousins signed with the apparel company became official Wednesday when Nike declined its right to match the offer. DePaula called Cousins the "most accomplished NBA player signed to Puma and [the] current face of the brand" as a result.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

