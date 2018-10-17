WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 17 Winners, Grades, Reaction

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE continues the build toward Evolution on October 28, the Mae Young Classic enters the quarterfinal stage with four interesting matchups.

Wednesday's episode featured Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim, Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane, Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox and Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

All eight of these competitors have impressed during their first two matches, and many who don't already have an NXT contract seem destined to get one after this tournament.

205 Live saw Akira Tozawa take on Drew Gulak and a five-man match featuring Tony Nese, TJP, Gran Metalik, Lio Rush and Cedric Alexander.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episodes of 205 Live and the Mae Young Classic.

Results for the Mae Young Classic will be added during the show.