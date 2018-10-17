WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 17 Winners, Grades, Reaction

WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 17 Winners, Grades, ReactionOctober 17, 2018
As WWE continues the build toward Evolution on October 28, the Mae Young Classic enters the quarterfinal stage with four interesting matchups.
Wednesday's episode featured Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim, Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane, Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox and Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo.
All eight of these competitors have impressed during their first two matches, and many who don't already have an NXT contract seem destined to get one after this tournament.
205 Live saw Akira Tozawa take on Drew Gulak and a five-man match featuring Tony Nese, TJP, Gran Metalik, Lio Rush and Cedric Alexander.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episodes of 205 Live and the Mae Young Classic.
Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
- It's still weird to see Drake Maverick be a fair boss on 205 Live and a heel manager on Raw. WWE doesn't care about continuity at all with his character.
- It's always nice to see an octopus stretch performed well. Tozawa applied the hold perfectly.
- Gulak's in-ring technique isn't much different from Daniel Bryan's. Those two would put on a clinic together.
- Gulak pulled a Mike Tyson and bit Tozawa's ear during a headlock.
- Watching a Superstar perform a spot where the back of their head hits a turnbuckle is always cringe-worthy because they are taking a bigger risk than they would be during a standard bump. Not being able to see when you are going to make contact is what makes it so dangerous.
Tozawa and Gulak spent the better part of 2017 feuding on 205 Live, so they know each other as well as anyone in the cruiserweight division.
Their styles may appear different on the surface, but the common bond they share is technical ability. Both men are precise in everything they do, so they almost never make mistakes with each other.
Jack Gallagher was at ringside to support Gulak, but he was by himself after The Brian Kendrick was booted from their group.
While this match was entertaining enough, it felt like they were stuck in second gear for a long time. We know they are capable of more because we have seen them do better before.
The Japanese Superstar was about to finish off the Savior of 205 Live when Gallagher tripped him on the top rope to cause a disqualification.
Thankfully, Kendrick ran down to make the save. He and Tozawa seemed to bury the hatchet in order to pursue common enemies in Gallagher and Gulak.
Grade: B-
Tony Nese vs. TJP vs. Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Lio Rush
- Mike and Maria Kanellis gave a promo before the match talking about their plan to win the cruiserweight title.
- Hideo Itami delivered a standard promo directed at Mustafa Ali, but Ali gave his response promo in the rain for some reason.
- TJP carrying the masks he stole from Lince Dorado and Kalisto like trophies was a nice way to get him some heat.
- It would be cool if Bobby Lashley showed up to support Rush the way Rush supports him on Raw.
- I have to admit, Rush refusing to give the kid at ringside a high five was a nice heel move.
- The way Nese threw Rush over the top rope onto everyone else looked dangerous. Rush almost landed on his head.
- There were too many highlights to list each one individually. Just go watch the match.
The bell rang and all five men stood around waiting for someone to make the first move. TJP chose to drag Metalik out of the ring while Alexander and Nese went after each other.
Rush chose to wait until he could get Alexander all by himself. The two high-flyers had a nice exchange to wake up the crowd. Everyone worked together to perform some impressive multi-man spots throughout the match. They didn't all look perfect, but the fans in attendance were eating it up.
Other than a few minor botches, this was a fun contest. Everyone had plenty of opportunities to show off and we saw a few different storylines addressed all at once. This was filmed the same night as SmackDown 1000, and frankly, it blew most of what we saw on that show out of the water.
TJP kept going after Metalik's mask, and the distraction may have prevented him from winning. Nese ended up getting the upset by rolling up Alexander for the pin. The Premier Athlete will likely earn a title shot in the near future, putting him up against his best friend, Buddy Murphy.
Grade: A
