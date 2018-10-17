Tom Thibodeau: Jimmy Butler to Play in 'Shorter Segments' Amid Trade Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that Jimmy Butler would play in "shorter segments" in the team's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs since he didn't play during the preseason, according to Kyle Ratke of the team's website.

Butler, of course, skipped the preseason amid his desire to be traded. That request has yet to be granted, with Butler reporting to the team last week, though it has left the star wingman without any game time ahead of Wednesday night's contest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.