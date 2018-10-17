Maurice Clarett Calls Nick Bosa's Exit from Ohio State 'Basic Common Sense'

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa withdrew from school to prepare for the NFL draft, a move that made sense to another former Buckeyes player.

Running back Maurice Clarett agreed with his decision and broke it down on the TMZ Sports TV show.

"Kids who have an opportunity to make an enormous amount of money, being the first overall pick—this guy can probably make $100 million over his career," Clarett said. "I wouldn't go out there and risk it for a national championship. It's just not worth it. It just comes down to basic common sense."

Bosa was also recovering from a core muscle injury he suffered this season, so returning too early could have threatened his future health.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, this decision won't affect his stock as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft:

The defensive end has already proved himself on the field, earning first-team All-America honors last season as well as the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year award. He also helped Ohio State win a Big Ten title last season and a spot in the College Football Playoff the year before.

While he could potentially help the Buckeyes compete for a national championship this year, Clarett clearly thinks it's more important for Bosa to worry about his future.

Clarett helped Ohio State win a title in 2002 before attempting to declare for the NFL draft before he was eligible. He spent a year away from organized football before being selected in the third round of the 2005 draft. He was ultimately waived by the Denver Broncos before the start of the season and did not play in an NFL game.