Kevin Durant's Brother on IG: 'Filling the Hand Up Before We Get Outta Here'October 17, 2018
The brother of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant raised eyebrows with a comment on Instagram.
Durant referenced the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in an Instagram post, writing, "1 down, 81 more. What a night!!"
Tony Durant then commented: "Yessir brother!!!! Filling the hand up before we get outta here!"
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
KD’s brother with the comment 👀 (H/T @World_Wide_Wob) https://t.co/O1xGYxGo5d
What exactly Tony meant by the comment is hard to say, but it's started plenty of rumors swirling about Durant's future.
Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million deal with the Warriors in the offseason. He can opt out and become a free agent next summer, leading to speculation the nine-time All-Star might leave Golden State after three seasons.
During a segment on FS1's Undisputed earlier this month, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes posited Durant may have an eye on a move to the Big Apple:
UNDISPUTED @undisputed
"New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. ... The same allure that LeBron had towards the Los Angeles Lakers, just the building, the culture, is the same way I know that KD feels about the Knicks." — @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/04xDGmLA2k
Try as Durant might to shift the conversation elsewhere, his future will be a big storyline surrounding the Warriors this year.
It's Now or Never for These NBA Hopefuls