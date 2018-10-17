Kevin Durant's Brother on IG: 'Filling the Hand Up Before We Get Outta Here'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The brother of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant raised eyebrows with a comment on Instagram.

Durant referenced the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in an Instagram post, writing, "1 down, 81 more. What a night!!"

Tony Durant then commented: "Yessir brother!!!! Filling the hand up before we get outta here!"

What exactly Tony meant by the comment is hard to say, but it's started plenty of rumors swirling about Durant's future.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million deal with the Warriors in the offseason. He can opt out and become a free agent next summer, leading to speculation the nine-time All-Star might leave Golden State after three seasons.

During a segment on FS1's Undisputed earlier this month, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes posited Durant may have an eye on a move to the Big Apple:

Try as Durant might to shift the conversation elsewhere, his future will be a big storyline surrounding the Warriors this year.