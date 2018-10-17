Kevin Durant's Brother on IG: 'Filling the Hand Up Before We Get Outta Here'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 16: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors walks back down court during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at ORACLE Arena on October 16, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The brother of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant raised eyebrows with a comment on Instagram.

Durant referenced the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in an Instagram post, writing, "1 down, 81 more. What a night!!" 

Tony Durant then commented: "Yessir brother!!!! Filling the hand up before we get outta here!"

What exactly Tony meant by the comment is hard to say, but it's started plenty of rumors swirling about Durant's future.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million deal with the Warriors in the offseason. He can opt out and become a free agent next summer, leading to speculation the nine-time All-Star might leave Golden State after three seasons.

During a segment on FS1's Undisputed earlier this month, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes posited Durant may have an eye on a move to the Big Apple:

Try as Durant might to shift the conversation elsewhere, his future will be a big storyline surrounding the Warriors this year.

