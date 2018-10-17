Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press

Oregon won eight in a row in the rivalry with Washington State into 2015, but the Cougars are 3-0 straight-up over the last three seasons against the Ducks and 8-0 against the spread over the last eight meetings.

Who's the smart bet for this Pac-12 North showdown Saturday afternoon in Pullman?

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as two-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.8-30.4 Ducks (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Oregon Ducks can cover the spread

Oregon is 2-0 both SU and ATS its last two times out following its 30-27 overtime upset victory over Washington last week.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Ducks led 3-0, trailed 10-3 and 17-10, rallied to lead 24-17 before surviving a missed Huskies field-goal attempt at the regulation buzzer. Oregon then won the game by holding Washington to a field goal in the top of the overtime and scoring a touchdown in the bottom.

In an evenly matched game, the Ducks held a 24-22 edge in first downs, converted on nine-of-18 third-down situations and three-of-three fourth-down situations. They also had two timeouts left near the end to ice the Huskies kicker, and it worked.

Oregon has now outgained and outrushed five of its six opponents this season.

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

Washington State also owns a two-game winning streak, and reached 6-0 ATS on the season, after beating Oregon State in Corvallis two weeks ago 56-37. The Cougars then enjoyed last week off.

WSU drove the opening possession of the game against the Beavers 75 yards to a touchdown, then blocked a punt and returned it for a score a minute later for a 14-0 lead. The Cougars later trailed early in the third quarter 30-28 but used a 28-0 run to re-take control and hung on for the cover as 18-point favorites.

Washington State amassed 530 yards of offense, as quarterback Gardner Minshew hit on 30 of 40 throws for 430 yards and five touchdowns, without an interception. The Cougars also finished seven-for-11 on third downs and two-for-two on fourth downs.

Washington State has now outgained all six of its opponents this season.

Smart betting pick

Oregon is coming off a big effort last week against a big-time rival, and might be ripe for a letdown. The Ducks are also a little banged up along the offensive line. Washington State, on the other hand, is coming off its bye week. The smart money here plays the Cougars.

College football betting trends

Oregon is 0-8 ATS in its last eight games vs Washington State.

The total has gone over in 11 of Oregon's last 15 games vs Washington State.

Washington State is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games at home.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.