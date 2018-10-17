Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Auburn owns the edge in the recent rivalry with Ole Miss, winning seven of the last nine meetings straight up and going 7-1-1 against the spread along the way. The Tigers shoot for more of the same when they meet up with the Rebels for an SEC West Division bout Saturday in Oxford.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 2.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.2-28.8 Rebels (College football picks on every game)

Why the Auburn Tigers can cover the spread

Auburn won two games in a row to end September but now shoots to halt a two-game losing skid, after falling at home to Tennessee last week 30-24. The Tigers actually drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown and later led 17-10. But a 20-0 Vols run spanning the halves, aided by an Auburn fumble returned for a Tennessee score, put the Tigers in a hole from which they could not climb out.

On the afternoon Auburn actually out-gained the Volunteers 448-398 and held a 22-16 edge in first downs. But the Tigers lost the turnover battle 3-0, resulting in a minus-14 point differential. Auburn has also now out-rushed five of its seven opponents this season.

Why the Ole Miss Rebels can cover the spread

Ole Miss owns a two-game winning streak, following last week's 37-33 come-from-behind victory at Arkansas. The Rebels took an early 3-0 lead on the Razorbacks, then fell behind 27-10 in the second quarter. They later trailed 30-17 in the third but ended the game with a 20-3 run, winning it on a Scottie Phillips five-yard touchdown run with just under a minute to go that capped a 97-yard last-gasp drive.

On the night Ole Miss piled up 611 yards of offense, 224 on the ground and 387 through the air. But perhaps most importantly the Rebels converted six-of-10 on third-down situations while holding Arkansas to just two-for-nine. Ole Miss has now out-gained five of its seven opponents this season.

Smart betting pick

The Tigers beat the Rebels 44-23 last year and 40-29 two years ago, but this Auburn team is apparently not as good as those two were. Meanwhile the Rebels are averaging 550 yards per game on offense this season, which should help keep them in this one. Despite the Tigers' recent success in this rivalry smart money here takes the points with the home dog.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in seven of Auburn's last nine games vs Ole Miss.

The total has gone over in 10 of Ole Miss's last 13 games vs its conference.

Auburn is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

