Warriors Championship 2018 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Warriors Championship 2018 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and HighlightsOctober 17, 2018
The Golden State Warriors got to celebrate their latest NBA title Tuesday night before the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After winning their second straight championship and third in the last four years, the squad memorialized the accomplishment with a brand-new banner and rings for everyone involved.
The banner was dropped right next to the last two:
They tried to create more excitement with a ceremony that has almost gotten monotonous for such a successful franchise:
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The players' rings are descending from the rafters. Because when it's the third ceremony, you've gotta just start making up stuff
Chillin in my Bacta @DarthAmin
How bored do you have to be with winning for you to start thinking of new more creative ways of distributing the rings?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Championship rings just descended from the ceiling. Joey Lightyears putting on a production.
Eventually, the players received their new rings that feature quite a few diamonds:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
2018 NBA championship ring for @StephenCurry30. The Jason from Beverly Hills ring actually flips at the top and has a blue and white side. https://t.co/Fj9pD9VOn2
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First reversible championship ring ever! Jason of Beverly Hills coming through with some innovative work in the championship hardware department. 🏆💍 #DubNation https://t.co/wlxCXZQuQw
Klay Thompson also wanted to inspect it to make sure it was just right:
Curry, who spoke to the crowd during the ceremony, also took the time out to recognize director of team operations Eric Housen in a special moment for him and the players:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Steph and the @warriors honor Director of Team Operations Eric Housen with a ring of his own! 💪 https://t.co/kVsXQq2c4v
While Curry was given the microphone, it was Kevin Durant who was announced last. Several people thought this was a meaningful decision by the staff:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As the Warriors celebrate Ring Night -- Kevin Durant is introduced last and gets a big ovation as he receives his ring from NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
For those into overanalyzing recruiting breadcrumbs: Kevin Durant announced last in the ring ceremony. They went Klay, Draymond, Steph and then KD to round it out.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Warriors following the ABCs of free agency letting Kevin Durant come out last #AlwaysBeCrootin.
Durant has been noncommittal about returning to the team after this season.
To make this game just a little bit more special, the Warriors also came out in custom championship warm-ups:
Meanwhile, the Thunder had to just sit and wait for the game to start.
The Warriors enter the 2018-19 season with most of the same players who helped win the last two titles, including four 2018 All-Stars and a deep bench. They also signed DeMarcus Cousins, adding even more balance to the best lineup in the NBA.
While nothing is guaranteed, they have all the pieces necessary to celebrate another championship at this time next year.
Report: McCaw Won't Attend Warriors Season Opener