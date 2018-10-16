Warriors Championship 2018 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors got to celebrate their latest NBA title Tuesday night before the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After winning their second straight championship and third in the last four years, the squad memorialized the accomplishment with a brand-new banner and rings for everyone involved.

The banner was dropped right next to the last two:

They tried to create more excitement with a ceremony that has almost gotten monotonous for such a successful franchise:

Eventually, the players received their new rings that feature quite a few diamonds:

Klay Thompson also wanted to inspect it to make sure it was just right:

Curry, who spoke to the crowd during the ceremony, also took the time out to recognize director of team operations Eric Housen in a special moment for him and the players:

While Curry was given the microphone, it was Kevin Durant who was announced last. Several people thought this was a meaningful decision by the staff:

Durant has been noncommittal about returning to the team after this season.

To make this game just a little bit more special, the Warriors also came out in custom championship warm-ups:

Meanwhile, the Thunder had to just sit and wait for the game to start.

The Warriors enter the 2018-19 season with most of the same players who helped win the last two titles, including four 2018 All-Stars and a deep bench. They also signed DeMarcus Cousins, adding even more balance to the best lineup in the NBA.

While nothing is guaranteed, they have all the pieces necessary to celebrate another championship at this time next year.