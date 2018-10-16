Jaylen Brown Banks In Dunk Through Joel Embiid Block Attempt vs. 76ers

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown nearly produced the early front-runner for dunk of the year during the Boston Celtics' 105-87 season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

With the Celtics nursing a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter at TD Garden, Brown darted down the right wing and elevated for a monster jam that ultimately banked in after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid swatted it with both hands:

Whether it was luck, skill or a combination of the two, the points counted all the same.

On a night in which the Celtics dominated in all phases, Brown's near-poster was another tough blow for a Sixers team that struggled to find its footing against its biggest Eastern Conference foe.