Jaylen Brown Banks In Dunk Through Joel Embiid Block Attempt vs. 76ers

Jaylen Brown Banks In Dunk Through Joel Embiid Block Attempt vs. 76ersOctober 17, 2018
Jaylen Brown nearly produced the early front-runner for dunk of the year during the Boston Celtics' 105-87 season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.
With the Celtics nursing a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter at TD Garden, Brown darted down the right wing and elevated for a monster jam that ultimately banked in after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid swatted it with both hands:
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?
Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️
LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18
Whether it was luck, skill or a combination of the two, the points counted all the same.
On a night in which the Celtics dominated in all phases, Brown's near-poster was another tough blow for a Sixers team that struggled to find its footing against its biggest Eastern Conference foe.
Brad Stevens Simple Message for Hayward