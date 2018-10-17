ALCS Bracket 2018: Red Sox vs. Astros Schedule, Odds and Prediction

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox appeared to be in some trouble after losing the first game of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park with ace Chris Sale on the mound.

However, that assessment turned out to be wrong, as the Red Sox have rebounded with two consecutive wins, including an 8-2 triumph in Game 3 in Houston. Jackie Bradley Jr., who had a bases-loaded double in Game 2 to key that victory, delivered a crushing blow when he hit a grand slam in the eighth inning off Houston closer Roberto Osuna.

That blow took the air out of Minute Maid Park and allowed the visitors to breathe easier as they closed out the game without facing any troublesome situations.

"I was looking for a fastball from Osuna," Bradley told TBS' Lauren Shehadi. "I got a pitch I could handle and I put a good swing on it. Our guys did a great job that inning with hits by Bogey (Xander Bogaerts and (Rafael) Devers and a couple of hit batters, and that set up the whole thing."

Schedule

Game 1: Astros 7, Red Sox 2



Game 2: Red Sox 7, Astros 5



Game 3: Red Sox 8, Astros 2; Red Sox lead, 2-1



Game 4: Red Sox at Astros; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*if necessary

Nathan Eovaldi and Dallas Keuchel both pitched impressively after rough starts. The Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Keuchel settled down after that and did not allow any more runs in his five innings.

Eovaldi allowed one run in the bottom of the first and another in the fifth, but after Steve Pearce untied the game with a home run in the top of the sixth, Eovaldi shut the Astros down in the sixth.

Relievers Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez blanked the Astros in the final three innings.

The Red Sox will try to push their advantage to 3-1 when they send Rick Porcello to the mound in Game 4. The Astros will counter with Charlie Morton.

Porcello pitched the eighth inning in Game 2, helping to get to closer Craig Kimbrel, and Porcello also pitched effectively against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Morton has not pitched to this point in the postseason, but he was 15-3 in the regular season with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

The Astros are minus-140 favorites (bet $140 to win $100) to win Game 4 and square the series, while the Red Sox are plus-120, per OddsShark.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Prediction

Morton is an excellent pitcher who came through in key situations in last year's postseason. However, he has not pitched since Sept. 30.

Porcello has excelled as a starter and a reliever in two different series, and he should be prepared to start.

Morton must get through the first couple of innings without giving up more than a run or two. That may be difficult, and the Astros can no longer be overly confident about their bullpen.

There were a lot of questions about the Red Sox's strength in that area going into the ALCS. Boston's relievers have answered several key questions to this point, but closer Craig Kimbrel appears to have issues.

He is their best reliever, but he has been shaky to this point.

However, Porcello has been on his game and should be again. Boston takes a tight game and takes a 3-1 lead in the series.