Lane Kiffin Says He Offered Scholarship to Matt Leinart's 11-Year-Old Son Cole

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

BOCA RATON, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on prior to the game against the North Texas Mean Green on October 21, 2017 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. FAU defeated North Texas 69-31. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has a long and storied history of extending scholarship offers to middle schoolers, and it appears Matt Leinart's son Cole has joined that growing list of pre-teen targets.

On Tuesday, Kiffin responded to a tweet from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman and disclosed Florida Atlantic University has offered the 11-year-old, now in sixth grade, a chance to join the Owls family. 

If anyone is going to have the inside track on Cole's commitment, it's Kiffin. 

Not only is the FAU boss renowned as a dogged recruiter, but he has a relationship with Matt that dates back to their time together at USC. While Leinart was commanding the Trojans offense between 2003-05, Kiffin was an assistant on head coach Pete Carroll's coaching staff. 

The question moving forward is if Kiffin will still be at FAU by the time Cole is ready to commit. 

Related

    Coach Lane Kiffin 2018 Marshall Presser Notes

    Florida Atlantic Football logo
    Florida Atlantic Football

    Coach Lane Kiffin 2018 Marshall Presser Notes

    FAU Owl's Nest
    via FAU Owl's Nest

    It's Time to Finally Pay CFB Players

    Florida Atlantic Football logo
    Florida Atlantic Football

    It's Time to Finally Pay CFB Players

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    UofL Suspends Averett After Domestic Violence Arrest

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UofL Suspends Averett After Domestic Violence Arrest

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ducks Lose Starting LT Penei Sewell for 6 Weeks

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ducks Lose Starting LT Penei Sewell for 6 Weeks

    OregonLive.com
    via OregonLive.com