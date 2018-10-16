Lane Kiffin Says He Offered Scholarship to Matt Leinart's 11-Year-Old Son Cole

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has a long and storied history of extending scholarship offers to middle schoolers, and it appears Matt Leinart's son Cole has joined that growing list of pre-teen targets.

On Tuesday, Kiffin responded to a tweet from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman and disclosed Florida Atlantic University has offered the 11-year-old, now in sixth grade, a chance to join the Owls family.

If anyone is going to have the inside track on Cole's commitment, it's Kiffin.

Not only is the FAU boss renowned as a dogged recruiter, but he has a relationship with Matt that dates back to their time together at USC. While Leinart was commanding the Trojans offense between 2003-05, Kiffin was an assistant on head coach Pete Carroll's coaching staff.

The question moving forward is if Kiffin will still be at FAU by the time Cole is ready to commit.