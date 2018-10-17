NLCS Bracket 2018: Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Times, Odds and Prediction

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers regained a foothold in the NLCS Tuesday, as they outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers in 13 innings.

Now the series comes down to who can win two of the next three games, with Game 5 at Dodger Stadium Wednesday kicking off the back end of the NLCS.

Both teams are in need of quality starts from Wade Miley and Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 after stretching their bullpens over the course of 13 innings.

The rest day on the way back to Milwaukee will be welcomed with open arms by the two ball clubs, but before they get to that point, one of them will emerge as the favorite to advance to the World Series.

NLCS Schedule

Game 5: Wednesday, October 17 at Los Angeles (5:05 p.m., FS1)

Game 6: Friday, October 19 at Milwaukee (8:39 p.m., FS1)

Game 7: Saturday, October 20 at Milwaukee (9:09 p.m., FS1)*

*If necessary.

Odds (via OddsShark)

Game 5

Milwaukee (+135; Bet $100 to win $135)

Los Angeles (-163; Bet $163 to win $100)

Prediction

Dodgers in 6

The momentum boost earned from the Game 4 win at home will propel the Dodgers into the driver's seat in Game 5, as Clayton Kershaw controls the contest.

In four of his last six postseason starts, Kershaw conceded two runs or fewer, and he's been untouchable at home in his last three playoff outings at Dodger Stadium, as he's given up one earned run in 19 innings.

Kershaw will continue his postseason form against a Brewers team that recorded two hits after the eighth inning in Game 4.

As a team, the Brewers are hitting .231 in the series, and their National League MVP candidate Christian Yelich only has three hits in 16 at-bats.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The combination of an in-form Kershaw and a Milwaukee lineup not performing to its highest potential will hand Game 5 to the Dodgers before the series shifts back to Miller Park.

In Game 6, anything can happen, as Milwaukee will fight for survival by any means possible, while the Dodgers continue to rely on steady starting pitching.

Based off what we've seen throughout the NLCS, the Dodgers will rely on Hyun-Jin Ryu to toss five or six strong innings before handing the ball over to the setup men and eventually Kenley Jansen.

The simple transition from starter to bullpen is going to be helped by a few early runs created by the Dodgers lineup, with Manny Machado once again being the catalyst.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has showed his hand on multiple occasions, and no matter how impressive one of his starters looks, he's insistent on riding his relievers to success.

How smart that strategy is at the back end of a seven-game series remains to be seen, but if the Brewers are forced to use up bullpen arms for the majority of Game 5, the day off can only do so much to rest up the arms.

The performances of Kershaw and Ryu will set the tone for Dodgers victories, while Machado, who has six hits in 17 at-bats, will end up as the NLCS MVP for his clutch hits in both Games 5 and 6 to send the Dodgers into their second straight World Series.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.