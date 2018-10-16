Pau Gasol Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Cat McDonnell

Pau Gasol Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Cat McDonnellOctober 16, 2018
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol already has two rings—and now he is getting a third.
With the 2018-19 NBA regular season set to tip off, Gasol took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he is newly engaged:
Pau Gasol @paugasol
Words cannot express how happy and excited we are! She said YES!! I’m so lucky to be engaged to such a wonderful woman and look forward to a lifetime together! #forever ❤️ @catmcdonnell7!!! https://t.co/IRTUkiV5tV
Gasol and McDonnell have been dating since 2016.
The 38-year-old Gasol already has a pair of NBA championship rings, but this one takes the cake.
