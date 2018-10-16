Pau Gasol Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Cat McDonnell

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol already has two rings—and now he is getting a third.

With the 2018-19 NBA regular season set to tip off, Gasol took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he is newly engaged:

Gasol and McDonnell have been dating since 2016.

The 38-year-old Gasol already has a pair of NBA championship rings, but this one takes the cake.