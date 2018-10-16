Pau Gasol Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Cat McDonnell

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Pau Gasol and his girlfriend Catherine McDonnell attend Rafael Nadal's victory during the men's final on day 15 of the 2017 French Open, second Grand Slam of the season at Roland Garros stadium on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol already has two rings—and now he is getting a third. 

With the 2018-19 NBA regular season set to tip off, Gasol took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he is newly engaged:

Gasol and McDonnell have been dating since 2016.

The 38-year-old Gasol already has a pair of NBA championship rings, but this one takes the cake.

