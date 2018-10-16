ALCS Bracket 2018: Updated Red Sox vs. Astros TV Schedule and Predictions

David Dermer/Associated Press

As the American League Championship Series shifts to Texas, no ground has been gained by the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox.

The defending World Series champion went into Fenway Park and took Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, but the Red Sox responded with a Game 2 victory to level the series.

Not only do both teams have the same number of victories heading into Minute Maid Park, they possess the same batting average of .188. Both pitching staffs conceded 12 hits in the first two games, and four doubles were hit by both lineups.

One of the few differences between the two winningest teams in the AL this season is home runs, as Houston has four in the series compared to none by the Red Sox, and earned runs, as the Astros have conceded four fewer than the Red Sox.

ALCS Schedule

Tuesday, October 16

Game 3: Boston at Houston (5:05 p.m., TBS)

Wednesday, October 17

Game 4: Boston at Houston (8:39 p.m., TBS)

Thursday, October 18

Game 5: Boston at Houston (8:09 p.m., TBS)

Saturday, October 20

Game 6*: Houston at Boston (5:09 p.m., TBS)

Sunday, October 21

Game 7*: Houston at Boston (7:39 p.m., TBS)

*-if necessary

Predictions

Bregman Continues To Reach Base, Does So With His Bat

Alex Bregman was a constant fixture on the basepaths at Fenway, but he didn't reach base because he put the ball in play.

In this ALCS, Bregman walked on six occasions, which is already a new high for him in a postseason series.

The third baseman should increase his productivity at Minute Maid, where he has a .279 batting average and .369 on-base percentage in his career.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The No. 3 hitter is a candidate to break out and lead the Houston lineup because of the success he's achieved in October during his two-year postseason career.

In three of the four completed series he's been a part of, Bregman has hit two home runs, including a pair in the AL Division Series victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Bregman should also have the opportunity to drive in runs for the rest of the series, as leadoff man George Springer is in the middle of an 11-game postseason hitting streak.

If Bregman produces a few clutch hits on home soil, the Astros should be able to take at least two of the next three games there.

Boston Benefits From Confident Bullpen

Outside of Brandon Workman's rough Game 1, the Red Sox bullpen has performed well in the ALCS.

The six relievers besides Workman who took the mound at Fenway gave up two earned runs on three hits.

In Game 2, the trio of Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Rick Porcello allowed one baserunner, while Craig Kimbrel shook off a Jose Altuve RBI single to close out the victory.

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

If Nathan Eovaldi and Porcello are able to reach the sixth inning in their respective starts in Games 3 and 4, the Red Sox should be able to get to Kimbrel with ease behind a combination of setup men.

The best news the Red Sox could have entering Game 3 is all of their relievers are fresh, which means we could see manager Alex Cora throw more trust behind a pitcher or two to get more than three outs.

Finding the hot hand in front of Kimbrel is crucial to closing games out on the road, and depending on how Game 3 goes, the Red Sox might call on David Price to pitch an inning or two out of the bullpen.

Cora has applied the same strategy with Porcello throughout the postseason, and if Boston runs into a spot of bother in Game 3 or 4, Price could be the ideal option to bridge the gap between the starters and the bullpen regulars.

As the bullpen's confidence grows in Houston, the Red Sox will rely on the relievers to finish off at least one win in order to bring the series back to Fenway Park.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.