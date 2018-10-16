Anonymous Parents Worried 'Narcissistic Sociopath' DJ Durkin Will Return

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Several parents of Maryland Terrapins football players spoke anonymously Tuesday about their fear that head coach DJ Durkin will retain his job.

According to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, one parent said, "We are worried that this narcissistic sociopath is going to come back. To me, he should never coach again."

Maryland placed Durkin on administrative leave in August amid an investigation into the culture he instituted within the program following the death of Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old offensive lineman died two weeks after collapsing from heatstroke during a team workout on May 29.

