Orlando Arcia, Brewers Blank Walker Buehler, Dodgers to Take 2-1 NLCS Lead

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are back in control of the National League Championship Series thanks to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monday's Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin set the tone by allowing just three hits in 5.1 scoreless innings, and the bullpen combination of Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress shut the door to give Milwaukee a 2-1 series lead over the defending National League champions.

Orlando Arcia and Ryan Braun provided much of the offense with a two-run homer and RBI double, respectively, as the Brewers chased Walker Buehler much like they did Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.

Dodgers Aces Folding at Worst Possible Time

Kershaw is a generational pitcher with three Cy Youngs, an MVP and five ERA titles on his illustrious resume, but it is no longer a controversial take to say he is inconsistent and unreliable in the playoffs.

He allowed five runs (four earned) in a Game 1 loss to the Brewers and gave up a homer to relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff. The poor showing brought his career postseason ERA to 4.26 in 26 appearances compared to an astounding 2.39 mark in the regular season.

Los Angeles needs someone without that up-and-down October track record to anchor its staff in the face of World Series-or-bust expectations.

That was supposed to be Buehler, who was brilliant in his first full season with a 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 137.1 innings and looked up for the October pressure with 6.2 shutout innings in the National League West tiebreaker win over the Colorado Rockies.

However, the notion of Buehler as the answer to the "who will be the playoff ace" question mark given Kershaw's struggles has come undone. Buehler allowed four earned runs and five hits in seven innings, with the Aricia homer in the seventh serving as the dagger after he flashed his normal effectiveness early in the game.

It was more of the same after the right-hander gave up five runs in five innings in his division series start against the Atlanta Braves.

The last thing the Dodgers needed was another concern atop their rotation, but it appears they have one after two straight lackluster showings from Buehler. The only way they are going to outlast Milwaukee's bullpen and match the likes of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole or Chris Sale in a potential World Series is if one or both of their aces figure things out in their next start.

If they don't, the Dodgers will fail to lift the Commissioner's Trophy for the 30th straight season.

Orlando Arcia Emerging as Postseason Legend for Brewers

There are unlikely playoff heroes in every postseason, and Arcia is emerging as one of the most unlikely in 2018.

The Brewers shortstop slashed just .236/.268/.307 with three home runs and 30 RBI in 119 games during the regular season and was sent down to the minor leagues multiple times. He was a weak spot in a lineup otherwise featuring Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Jesus Aguilar and figured to be someone pitchers would attack in October.

So much for that.

He delivered with four hits and two runs in the National League Central tiebreaker win over the Chicago Cubs, homered in Game 3 of the division series against the Rockies and homered in Game 2 of this series. His long ball in the seventh inning Monday provided much-needed breathing room and alleviated the pressure for a dominant bullpen pitching on the road for the first time in the series.

What makes Arcia even more of a legend is the fact that he delivered in close to a must-win game.

Milwaukee lost a 3-0 lead in Game 2 in part because Hader wasn't available after throwing three shutout innings in Game 1. However, the bullpen ace was fresh after Sunday's off day, which is critical since the Brewers haven't received more than 5.2 innings from a starting pitcher in these playoffs.

The combination of Hader's availability and Chacin—the closest thing Milwaukee has to an ace—starting made this a monumental swing game for the Brewers with more of Kershaw and Buehler looming later in the series.

It is rare Milwaukee's oft-used bullpen is fresh given its approach, and Game 3 was the team's most winnable contest in Los Angeles as a result.

The Brewers needed this to ensure their worst-case scenario was going back home facing a 3-2 deficit, and Arcia continued building his blossoming postseason legacy in the face of that pressure.

Dodgers Must Bench Grandal in Game 4

Ken Gurnick of MLB.com pointed to catcher Yasmani Grandal's defense when describing why he would be the starter in the NLCS:

"Unlike last October, when Austin Barnes displaced a slumping Yasmani Grandal behind the plate, Grandal won back the starting job as Barnes struggled offensively all year. Defensively, Grandal's strengths are strike framing and throwing out potential basestealers, and he's cut down on passed balls from last year's league-leading 16 to nine this year."

That defense was nowhere to be found Monday when he couldn't block a ball in the dirt and allowed Travis Shaw to score after his sixth-inning triple. He also had a passed ball in the eighth, much to the dismay of the crowd:

It would be one thing if he were struggling in the field but still hitting, but Grandal was the worst Dodger hitter with runners in scoring position in a game full of issues. He struck out in the second inning with runners on second and third and one out and then again in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out and Jeffress struggling.

Grandal slammed his bat after the final strikeout, and it was clear the struggles are taking their toll now that he's an ugly 3-of-22 in the playoffs.

A day off in Game 4 will allow him to rest and reset before the latter portion of this series. It is a strategy the Dodgers must take because the Grandal on display Monday and throughout the playoffs is helping the opposition more than the defending National League champions.

What's Next?

Milwaukee has an opportunity to build a commanding 3-1 lead during Tuesday's Game 4 in Dodger Stadium.