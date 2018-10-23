NBA Metrics 101: Projecting the Best Shooter at Every Position

0 of 5

Focus on dribbling moves all you want. Ogle the flashy passes made by some of the NBA's best distributors. Revel in the thunderous dunks produced by high-flying athletes operating at the sport's highest level.

But without shooting ability in today's league, offenses won't maximize their featured talents. Spacing is vital, and it only stems from the men who can connect on perimeter jumpers frequently enough that they force defenses into respecting them.

These particular men, with one featured per traditional position, will be the leading forces throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

To determine the selections in purely objective fashion, we're calculating shooting value added in four distinct areas, as compared to league-average contributors using the same number of shots: 10-to-15-foot jumpers, two-pointers even farther from the basket, three-pointers and free-throw attempts (included because work at the stripe is indicative of quality shooting, even if it doesn't come within the game flow). This was done for all 531 players who took at least one relevant attempt in 2017-18, and their scores within each category were summed to find total shooting value added. The specifics of the calculations are similar to what was done here.

Next, we created a polynomial regression based on players' ages last year and their shooting results (limited to those who took at least 100 relevant shots), which allows us to build an aging curve and project improvements or declines for the 2018-19 campaign. Put simply, you can expect players to improve most at the beginning of their careers, continue growing until peaking during their age-32 seasons, then start declining.

Confounding variables do exist (individual situations, players who entered the league at younger ages, playing time, etc.), but we're sticking with the basic projections here to tease out the positional leaders, as well as the top-10 hierarchy at each lineup slot.