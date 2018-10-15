Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa Top Latest College Football Championship, Heisman Odds

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama remains the odds-on favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship, while Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the Heisman Trophy race.

According to Kevin McGuire of College Football Talk, Alabama is a 5-9 favorite to repeat as national champion. The Clemson Tigers are second on the list (13-2), with the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-2) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) rounding out the top five:

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is 2-3 to win the Heisman, per OddsShark. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray are tied for second at 3-1:

