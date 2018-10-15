Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa Top Latest College Football Championship, Heisman Odds

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama remains the odds-on favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship, while Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the Heisman Trophy race.

According to Kevin McGuire of College Football Talk, Alabama is a 5-9 favorite to repeat as national champion. The Clemson Tigers are second on the list (13-2), with the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-2) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) rounding out the top five:

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is 2-3 to win the Heisman, per OddsShark. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray are tied for second at 3-1:

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Players View Auburn as Bigger Rival Than Tennessee

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Players View Auburn as Bigger Rival Than Tennessee

    Marq Burnett
    via Saturday Down South

    No Additional Punishment for Mullen, Mason

    College Football logo
    College Football

    No Additional Punishment for Mullen, Mason

    Adam Sparks
    via USA TODAY

    Saban Reviews Secondary After Mizzou

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban Reviews Secondary After Mizzou

    Ben Jones
    via TideSports.com

    Saban Says Raekwon Will Be Disciplined for Punching Player

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban Says Raekwon Will Be Disciplined for Punching Player

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report