Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa Top Latest College Football Championship, Heisman Odds

Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa Top Latest College Football Championship, Heisman OddsOctober 15, 2018
Alabama remains the odds-on favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship, while Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the Heisman Trophy race.
According to Kevin McGuire of College Football Talk, Alabama is a 5-9 favorite to repeat as national champion. The Clemson Tigers are second on the list (13-2), with the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-2) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) rounding out the top five:
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
Updated national title odds from @BovadaOfficial: Alabama 5/9 Clemson 13/2 Ohio State 7/1 Notre Dame 19/2 Michigan 12/1 Georgia 16/1 LSU 30/1 Oklahoma 35/1 Texas 35/1 Florida 50/1 WVU 60/1 UCF 80/1 NC State 90/1 Washington 90/1 Miss St 100/1 Penn St 100/1 Wisc 100/1 Iowa 175/1
Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is 2-3 to win the Heisman, per OddsShark. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray are tied for second at 3-1:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win the Heisman (@BovadaOfficial): Tagovailoa -150 Haskins/Murray +300 Grier +1200 Milton/McSorley +2000 Taylor/Etienne/Lawrence +5000 Snell Jr +6000 Herbert +6600 Love +10000 Lock/Fromm +20000
