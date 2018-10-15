Wizards Trade Jodie Meeks to Bucks; Likely to Be Waived with Tim Frazier

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have traded veteran guard Jodie Meeks to the Milwaukee Bucks, who reportedly will release him.

The Bucks confirmed they sent a future second-round draft choice to the Wizards in exchange for Meeks, a future second rounder and cash. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the team will likely part with Meeks.

The trade makes sense for all parties involved, as Sam Vecenie of The Athletic tweeted:

In a corresponding move, the Bucks announced on Monday that they were waiving veteran guard Tim Frazier.

Meeks, 31, is appealing a 25-game PED suspension handed down by the NBA at the end of last season. He served six games during last year's postseason and is set to miss the first 19 games of this season, barring that appeal.

"Hopefully, it proves my innocence," Meeks said of the appeal, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. "But I don't really have any control over it anymore. I’m just trying to stay positive."

Nonetheless, Meeks had fallen out of the team's rotation during the preseason, and head coach Scott Brooks confirmed that the looming suspension was the reason.

"I had to give [playing time to] guys who are going to play the first number of games," he said Friday night, per Katz.

Meeks appeared in 77 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 6.3 points in 14.5 minutes per contest. He shot just 39.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three. His three-point shooting was his lowest mark since his rookie season and well below his career average of 37.2 percent, perhaps another reason why Brooks and the Wizards were willing to drop him out of the rotation and ultimately trade him.