NBA Teams Already Thinking #TradeSZN as Games Begin

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Here, in the infancy of the 2018-19 NBA season, it's a little tougher to figure which teams need to shuffle the deck.

The league hasn't stratified yet. The haves are hard to distinguish from the have-nots when we don't yet know who's on the playoff bubble, who's one deal away or who has to tear everything down to the studs.

Nobody is guaranteed to tank in the West, and while the East has a handful of purposeful losers, it's too soon to know which club will position itself as a leader in the annual race to the bottom. What's more, nobody knows how teams will react to tweaked lottery odds that marginally disincentivize losing.

To come up with candidates, we'll have to look at the bigger picture, highlighting teams with unaddressed needs and asset pools that don't make sense. Alternatively, maybe there's an organization with a vocal, unapologetic star who's looking for a way out. You know, maybe one who did everything but pull the fire alarm in a profoundly disruptive practice tirade designed to force a deal.

That's an extreme example, and there are other situations where some shuffling makes sense. Even in October, it's never too early to think about swinging a deal.