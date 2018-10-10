Twitter Explodes over Jimmy Butler's Reported Tirade in T-Wolves Practice Return

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It's not often that an intersquad scrimmage makes national news, but Jimmy Butler shocked many with his actions during his return to the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN described the events:

It was even more impressive when you consider the matchups:

Of course, the internet had a field day with the news, mostly mocking the cockiness seen from Butler:

There were quite a few movie and other references to help describe the domination in practice:

On the other hand, Anthony Tolliver provided a different perspective:

Butler had been away from the team after requesting a trade this summer, but he returned to the court Wednesday and is expected to be on the roster for the season opener, per Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic.

The Miami Heat are reportedly still interested in a deal after failing to finalize one last week, per Wojnarowski.

According to Stefano Fusaro of ESPN, the Houston Rockets are also involved in talks but don't want to give up P.J. Tucker.

If no trade occurs, there will likely be plenty of awkward moments ahead for the Timberwolves.