Twitter Explodes over Jimmy Butler's Reported Tirade in T-Wolves Practice Return

Twitter Explodes over Jimmy Butler's Reported Tirade in T-Wolves Practice ReturnOctober 10, 2018
It's not often that an intersquad scrimmage makes national news, but Jimmy Butler shocked many with his actions during his return to the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN described the events:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back.
It was even more impressive when you consider the matchups:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Jimmy Butler took "all the 3rd stringers" and beat the starters in practice, per @DarthAmin https://t.co/kgPoH0uMUU
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano
they're gonna talk about the jimmy butler scrimmage in 20 years with the same sort of reverence and awe that people talk about the dream team scrimmages with today
Of course, the internet had a field day with the news, mostly mocking the cockiness seen from Butler:
Wobciferous @World_Wide_Wob
dont care what it costs to watch ‘Hard Knocks: Minnesota Timberwolves’ id pay it https://t.co/UyEYq8pW6Z
Russillo @ryenarussillo
Said the same to @notthefakeSVP after a great segment during commercial break. https://t.co/6UfJ9NocDu
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
there are at least five quotes from Scarface you could sub in here that would still sound correct contextually https://t.co/ol8jLYs3tI
Dave Pasch @DavePasch
Whatever Jimmy Butler had for breakfast this morning, I’m eating a double order for my first game this year with Walton.
yc @yc
We all showing up to work tomorrow with Jimmy Butler energy my kings and queens. Scream at somebody at the copier. Throw some boxes in the stock room. They NEED us.
There were quite a few movie and other references to help describe the domination in practice:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
"Exclusive" footage of Jimmy Butler returning to Timberwolves practice: https://t.co/b4OT2ZU5BF
Amir Blumenfeld @jakeandamir
A live look at Jimmy Butler's first practice back with the T-Wolves: https://t.co/4CGWLDi4T3
lil duzi vert the PLANT BASED GOD @kevndu
jimmy butler and the 3rd string squad vs wiggins and KAT https://t.co/WkdbYOh3AS
On the other hand, Anthony Tolliver provided a different perspective:
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Tolliver on Butler practicing: "He was ... around. That's really all I gotta say about that."
Butler had been away from the team after requesting a trade this summer, but he returned to the court Wednesday and is expected to be on the roster for the season opener, per Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic.
The Miami Heat are reportedly still interested in a deal after failing to finalize one last week, per Wojnarowski.
According to Stefano Fusaro of ESPN, the Houston Rockets are also involved in talks but don't want to give up P.J. Tucker.
If no trade occurs, there will likely be plenty of awkward moments ahead for the Timberwolves.
