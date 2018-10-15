Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Since becoming conference rivals Washington is 6-0 both straight up and against the spread in six meetings with Colorado, winning those games by an average score of 44-13. The Huskies shoot to make it seven in a row over the Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 16.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 41.5-24.9 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes can cover the spread

Colorado started 5-0 this season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play but looks to rebound this week after losing to USC last week 31-20. The Buffaloes hit the scoreboard first with a touchdown early in the second quarter but gave up the next 28 points and could not recover, ultimately coming up one score short of covering as seven-point dogs.

On the night Colorado only came up with 265 yards of offense, but only gave up 334. The Buffaloes also held a 35/25 time of possession advantage and won the turnover battle 3-1. But they got nothing out of two early Trojans turnovers and later threw a pick-six. Near the end Colorado recovered an onside kick and reached USC territory but a penalty negated a nice gain and spoiled any hopes of a back-door cover.

The Buffaloes have out-gained four of six opponents this season and out-rushed five of six foes.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington won five games in a row into last week but also looks to bounce back from a 30-27 overtime loss at Oregon last week. The Huskies led the Ducks late into the second quarter 17-10 but gave up a touchdown nine seconds before halftime. They later trailed 24-17, tied the game with a score late in the third quarter but eventually lost it when they had to settle for a short field goal in the top of the OT period, then gave up a touchdown on a third down in the bottom of the frame.

On the day Washington out-gained Oregon 437-379 and out-rushed the Ducks 194-177. But an early turnover and a later fourth-down failure basically cost the Huskies six points, and their kicker missed a 37-yard field goal at the regulation buzzer.

Still, Washington leads the Pac-12 North at 3-1 in conference play, although it will need help from elsewhere to reach the conference championship game. The Huskies have also out-gained and out-rushed each of their last six opponents.

Smart betting pick

Washington won this matchup last year 37-10, covering as an 11-point favorite, but Colorado is better now than it was then. Also, the line on this game seems inflated. The Huskies should still win this one but the smart money backs the Buffs, plus the points.

College football betting trends

Washington is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games at home.

The total has gone under in six of Washington's last seven games.

The total has gone under in seven of Colorado's last eight games. (Avg combined score: 55.13)

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.