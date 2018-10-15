NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Top Reaction to Week 8 College Polls and Standings

NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Top Reaction to Week 8 College Polls and StandingsOctober 15, 2018
The majority of the programs at the top of the AP Top 25 were happy with where they landed after an out-of-control Week 7.
LSU and Michigan barged their way into the Top 10 to slide underneath the four favorites to qualify for the College Football Playoff.
While there were plenty of smiles and sighs of relief to go around following Saturday's shocking results, one program felt angry when the rankings were released Sunday.
Further down the Top 25, the lack of depth in a few power conferences is clear, while one Group of Five league is quietly producing a strong season.
Week 8 Polls
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (7-0)
2. Ohio State (7-0)
3. Clemson (6-0)
4. Notre Dame (7-0)
5. LSU (6-1)
6. Michigan (6-1)
8. Georgia (6-1)
9. Oklahoma (5-1)
10. UCF (6-0)
11. Florida (6-1)
12. Oregon (5-1)
13. West Virginia (5-1)
14. Kentucky (5-1)
15. Washington (5-2)
16. NC State (5-0)
17. Texas A&M (5-2)
18. Penn State (4-2)
19. Iowa (5-1)
20. Cincinnati (6-0)
21. South Florida (6-0)
22. Mississippi State (4-2)
23. Wisconsin (4-2)
24. Michigan State (4-2)
25. Washington State (5-1)
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (7-0)
2. Ohio State (7-0)
3. Clemson (6-0)
4. Notre Dame (7-0)
5. LSU (6-1)
6. Georgia (6-1)
7. Michigan (6-1)
8. Texas (6-1)
9. UCF (6-0)
10. Oklahoma (5-1)
11. Oregon (5-1)
12. Florida (6-1)
13. West Virginia (5-1)
14. Washington (5-2)
15. NC State (5-0)
16. Penn State (4-2)
17. Kentucky (5-1)
18. Texas A&M (5-2)
19. Wisconsin (4-2)
20. South Florida (6-0)
21. Cincinnati (6-0)
22. Iowa (5-1)
23. Washington State (5-1)
24. Stanford (4-2)
25. Colorado (5-1)
The SEC and Big Ten have established themselves as the deepest conferences in the nation, as 13 of the teams in the AP Top 25 and 11 of the programs in the Amway Coaches Poll reside in the two leagues.
While the SEC has been the dominant program for most of the season, the Big Ten is creeping up on it after Iowa and Michigan State entered the AP Top 25 to achieve the league's season high of ranked teams:
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Season-high six @B1Gfootball teams ranked in latest AP poll: 2. @OhioStateFB ⬆️ 1 6. @UMichFootball ⬆️ 6 18. @PennStateFball ⬇️ 10 19. @HawkeyeFootball NR 23. @BadgerFootball ⬇️ 8 24. @MSU_Football NR Full poll ➡️ https://t.co/DEFKRu6NKn https://t.co/dOZBR0ywr2
Other power conferences aren't feeling as much love as the SEC and Big Ten, as the ACC and Pac-12 have a lack of representation throughout the rankings.
Clemson and NC State are the only ranked sides in the ACC, which marks the first time since October 4, 2015, that the conference has only had two programs in the Top 25, per Reddit College Football:
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
This is the first time since Oct 4, 2015 that the ACC has only had 2 teams ranked in the #APTop25. Clemson and NC State play on Saturday.
The Pac-12 gained a ranked program in Washington State, but there seems to be a lack of respect for the league, as Oregon, who knocked off a Top 10 team in Week 7, only got as high as No. 11 in the coaches poll.
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel questioned the decision-making of the voters, as he believes, like many others, that the Ducks belong in the Top 10:
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Oregon should be in the Top 10 after yesterday but still ... yeesh. https://t.co/9bwBR2bQ4h
As for the College Football Playoff implications of the new rankings, each of the Top Five teams has a good chance of finishing in the Top Four at the end of the regular season.
As Matt Brown of The Athletic noted, 27 of the last 33 national champions have been in the Top Five at this point in the season, and in 18 of the last 29 seasons, six or seven teams in the Top 10 have ended the season in the upper echelon of the Top 25.
Then there's the curious case of UCF, who appears to be on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff once again.
The Knights fended off a challenge from Memphis to remain undefeated, but instead of joining LSU, Michigan and Texas on the wave going up the rankings, they didn't move.
UCF stayed at No. 9 in the coaches poll and remained at No. 10 in the AP Top 25, which caused the program's official Twitter account to question the voters:
UCF athletic director Danny White expressed his frustration with the results as well:
Danny White @UCFDannyWhite
To those in #KnightNation who are frustrated by the continued lack of respect in the polls when compared to older college football brands: it’s ok! We’re the fastest growing University & city in the country, w/ the best recruiting base. They don’t understand yet, but they will!
Although it's understandable for the Knights to feel slighted at the moment, they'll have the opportunity to boost their resume in November against the other two undefeated sides in the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati and South Florida.
Week 8 AP Poll Released 📈