NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Top Reaction to Week 8 College Polls and Standings

The majority of the programs at the top of the AP Top 25 were happy with where they landed after an out-of-control Week 7.

LSU and Michigan barged their way into the Top 10 to slide underneath the four favorites to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

While there were plenty of smiles and sighs of relief to go around following Saturday's shocking results, one program felt angry when the rankings were released Sunday.

Further down the Top 25, the lack of depth in a few power conferences is clear, while one Group of Five league is quietly producing a strong season.

Week 8 Polls

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Ohio State (7-0)

3. Clemson (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (7-0)

5. LSU (6-1)

6. Michigan (6-1)

8. Georgia (6-1)

9. Oklahoma (5-1)

10. UCF (6-0)

11. Florida (6-1)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. West Virginia (5-1)

14. Kentucky (5-1)

15. Washington (5-2)

16. NC State (5-0)

17. Texas A&M (5-2)

18. Penn State (4-2)

19. Iowa (5-1)

20. Cincinnati (6-0)

21. South Florida (6-0)

22. Mississippi State (4-2)

23. Wisconsin (4-2)

24. Michigan State (4-2)

25. Washington State (5-1)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Ohio State (7-0)

3. Clemson (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (7-0)

5. LSU (6-1)

6. Georgia (6-1)

7. Michigan (6-1)

8. Texas (6-1)

9. UCF (6-0)

10. Oklahoma (5-1)

11. Oregon (5-1)

12. Florida (6-1)

13. West Virginia (5-1)

14. Washington (5-2)

15. NC State (5-0)

16. Penn State (4-2)

17. Kentucky (5-1)

18. Texas A&M (5-2)

19. Wisconsin (4-2)

20. South Florida (6-0)

21. Cincinnati (6-0)

22. Iowa (5-1)

23. Washington State (5-1)

24. Stanford (4-2)

25. Colorado (5-1)

The SEC and Big Ten have established themselves as the deepest conferences in the nation, as 13 of the teams in the AP Top 25 and 11 of the programs in the Amway Coaches Poll reside in the two leagues.

While the SEC has been the dominant program for most of the season, the Big Ten is creeping up on it after Iowa and Michigan State entered the AP Top 25 to achieve the league's season high of ranked teams:

Other power conferences aren't feeling as much love as the SEC and Big Ten, as the ACC and Pac-12 have a lack of representation throughout the rankings.

Clemson and NC State are the only ranked sides in the ACC, which marks the first time since October 4, 2015, that the conference has only had two programs in the Top 25, per Reddit College Football:

The Pac-12 gained a ranked program in Washington State, but there seems to be a lack of respect for the league, as Oregon, who knocked off a Top 10 team in Week 7, only got as high as No. 11 in the coaches poll.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel questioned the decision-making of the voters, as he believes, like many others, that the Ducks belong in the Top 10:

As for the College Football Playoff implications of the new rankings, each of the Top Five teams has a good chance of finishing in the Top Four at the end of the regular season.

As Matt Brown of The Athletic noted, 27 of the last 33 national champions have been in the Top Five at this point in the season, and in 18 of the last 29 seasons, six or seven teams in the Top 10 have ended the season in the upper echelon of the Top 25.

Then there's the curious case of UCF, who appears to be on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff once again.

The Knights fended off a challenge from Memphis to remain undefeated, but instead of joining LSU, Michigan and Texas on the wave going up the rankings, they didn't move.

UCF stayed at No. 9 in the coaches poll and remained at No. 10 in the AP Top 25, which caused the program's official Twitter account to question the voters:

UCF athletic director Danny White expressed his frustration with the results as well:

Although it's understandable for the Knights to feel slighted at the moment, they'll have the opportunity to boost their resume in November against the other two undefeated sides in the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati and South Florida.

