Kevin Durant Taunts Stephen Curry, Throws His Shoe After Redskins Beat Panthers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, and Stephen Curry smile as they take a break during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was ruthless when it came to celebrating the Washington Redskins' 23-17 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Durant shared an Instagram video in which he tossed aside a pair of Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour kicks, saying, "Get these pieces of s--t out of here" (warning: video contains profanity):

For one afternoon at least, the Warriors' locker room was divided along NFL allegiances.

Durant, a native of Washington, D.C., has long been a fan of the Redskins, while Curry famously banged the Panthers' signature drum ahead of Carolina's Super Bowl 50 defeat to the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Unless Washington and Carolina meet in the playoffs at some point in the near future, Durant will get to hold bragging rights over Curry for a while. The two teams don't play in the regular season again until 2021.

