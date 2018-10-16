College Football Bowl Projections: Week 8 Rankings and Playoff Forecast

5 of 7

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29): UCF vs. LSU

LSU dropped from No. 5 to No. 13 when it lost to Florida two weeks ago, but the Tigers catapulted right back to No. 5 with a 36-16 win over Georgia. Led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Tigers ran the ball against Georgia like no team has in recent years. It's hard to believe this is the same squad that had rushing concerns in the preseason after losing Derrius Guice, Darrel Williams and Russell Gage. The defense, however, is what will keep the Tigers in the hunt for an SEC title.

While LSU was getting its third big win of the season, UCF increased its winning streak to 19 games with a come-from-behind victory over Memphis. It was hardly a vintage performance by the Knights, but a pair of 70-plus-yard TDs kept their hopes of another undefeated season alive. Expect a merciless beatdown of East Carolina this coming weekend to keep that train rolling.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

A rematch of last year's double-overtime thriller in the Rose Bowl? Yes, please!

Georgia's playoff plans took a sizable hit with the Week 7 loss to LSU, but the Dawgs are still a strong candidate to win the SEC East Division and represent the conference in the Sugar Bowl. They have tough games ahead against Florida, Kentucky and Auburn, but they still control their own destiny and should win those contests.

It's a similar story for Oklahoma, which had Week 7 off to recover from the loss to Texas. The Sooners are down, but not quite out. They're still the most likely team to win the Big 12, as they should be favored in every remaining game. However, they'll need some help to get back into the playoff hunt.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan vs. Oregon

Aside from LSU, these were the two biggest winners from last weekend. Oregon won its second straight game against a ranked opponent, while Jim Harbaugh finally got his Wolverines to make a major statement.

For Michigan, it was just the beginning of a brutal second half of the season. After smashing Wisconsin, Shea Patterson and Co. draw Michigan State and Penn State next and finish the regular season at Ohio State. This might be the best team in the Big Ten, but winning the league and getting to the playoff will be extremely difficult. The Rose Bowl is a nice consolation prize if the Wolverines fall short, though.

And while Oregon can thank its atrocious nonconference schedule for the fact that it won't get into the playoff conversation, the Ducks may have usurped the title of "Best in the Pac-12" from Washington with that head-to-head victory. Finish off the sweep of the Washington schools with a road win over the Cougars this coming weekend and they'll become the clear favorite to win the conference and secure this spot in the granddaddy of bowls.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Florida vs. Texas

Two months ago, could you even imagine seeing these teams projected to square off in a New Year's Six bowl?

Texas opened the season at No. 23 in the AP poll, behind three other Big 12 teams and with no shortage of question marks. Even before the Longhorns kicked off the year with a loss to Maryland, nobody had them projected as a Top 12 team. And Florida was even less of a preseason threat, ranked second among "Others receiving votes"—good for seventh-best in the SEC.

But if either teams wins out, we may be talking about much more than just the New Year's Six. Each already has one colossal win to its credit and still has several remaining opportunities to impress the selection committee.