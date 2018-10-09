College Football Bowl Projections: Week 7 Rankings and Playoff Forecast

5 of 7

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29): UCF vs. Oklahoma

Whether it's UCF, South Florida or Cincinnati, it's starting to look like it's AAC East Division winner-or-bust for the Group of Five's spot in the New Year's Six. If Utah State, Fresno State or Appalachian State wins out while the East fails to win the AAC championship game, maybe that team could sneak into the CFP Top 16.

But this is the most likely scenario and a dream matchup of dual-threat, Heisman-worthy quarterbacks. Kyler Murray and McKenzie Milton have each rushed for five touchdowns and are both averaging at least three passing touchdowns per game. They are the driving forces of two of the top offenses in the country, and their head-to-head battle would highlight possibly the most entertaining game of this bowl season.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): West Virginia vs. Georgia

We'll get to Georgia later in the playoff projection, but first, a shoutout for the real winners of Texas' Red River Rivalry victory over Oklahoma: the West Virginia Mountaineers. It's now a three-horse race for the Big 12 regular-season crown between the 'Eers, the Sooners and the Longhorns, but WVU is arguably the slight favorite.

But can quarterback Will Grier and Co. possibly survive what is going to be a brutal November? After likely wins over Iowa State and Baylor in the next few weeks, West Virginia finishes the regular season with four straight at Texas, against TCU, at Oklahoma State and against Oklahoma.

And even if they win three of those four games, the Mountaineers would need to win a rematch with either Texas or Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game in order to secure the league's spot in the Sugar Bowl. It won't be easy, but this passing attack could be enough to pull it off.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Penn State vs. Washington

Washington is looking like the clear favorite in the Pac-12. Stanford is crashing and burning, and the Huskies have dominated the Apple Cup (against Washington State) since hiring Chris Petersen as head coach in 2014.

Leave Oregon with a victory this weekend, and Washington would probably have better odds of winning its conference than any other team in the country. But with the season-opening loss to Auburn looking less impressive by the day, it probably wouldn't be enough to get into the playoff.

Penn State is much less of a certainty to represent the Big Ten, since its remaining schedule includes home games against Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin, as well as a tough road game against Michigan. However, the Nittany Lions are the obvious choice for now with their offensive firepower and what they showed in a narrow loss to Ohio State in Week 5.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan vs. Florida

Two weeks into the season, both of these teams were afterthoughts. Michigan didn't look good in a loss to Notre Dame, and Florida's home loss to Kentucky in Week 2 was even more disturbing. (In retrospect, neither loss was that bad.) Good luck finding anyone who was projecting either the Wolverines or the Gators for a New Year's Six bowl heading into Week 3.

Since then, though, neither team has allowed more than 21 points in a game, with both emerging as two of the stingiest defenses in the nation. Florida has won back-to-back games against Mississippi State and LSU and could throw one heck of a wrench into the playoff picture when it faces Georgia at the end of this month.